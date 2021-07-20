St. Paul’s Lutheran School welcomes Rebecca Adams to the teaching staff this 2021-22 academic school year. Adams will take on the position of sixth grade teacher.
With over 14 years of teaching under her belt, Adams provides effective classroom management, creative lessons and a learning environment that allows all students to feel safe, connected and willing to challenge themselves and learn.
“Rebecca Adams is dynamic, personable and has over a decade of teaching at sixth grade,” said Tamela Johnson, principal of St. Paul’s Lutheran School. “She will be a great addition to our team.”
In her former school district, Adams was a lead teacher for several years, helping colleagues better their classroom management, incorporate social and emotional learning and use their Positive Behavior Interventions and Support (PBIS) program within their classroom settings.
“It will be an honor to teach and serve a school that maintains high faith-based educational standards while providing students and staff with opportunities for personal growth,” said Adams.
St. Paul’s Lutheran School remains committed to providing quality instruction in an environment where Christian faith is taught, learned and lived. The Christian Education curriculum at St. Paul’s focuses on teaching basic skills in an atmosphere that demands respect for authority and self-discipline while providing the Iowa Core content and skills necessary to be College and Career Ready.
“I am eager to work within a district that has such high standards for their students and staff,” Rebecca Adams said.
Enrollment at St. Paul’s Lutheran School is open to students from all faith backgrounds. Online registration for the 2021-22 academic year is now open. Go to stpaulswaverly.org/register.
St. Paul’s Lutheran School is the only elementary school in Iowa affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). It is a place where faith and learning go hand in hand. The school is fully accredited, offering programs similar to public schools with the addition of faith-based curriculum. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran School, visit stpaulswaverly.org/school.