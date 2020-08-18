Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

MercyOne Northeast Iowa offers Advanced Body Composition scans at its three hospitals.

Advanced Body Composition assessments are now available at MercyOne hospitals in Northeast Iowa – Waterloo Medical Center, Cedar Falls Medical Center and Oelwein Medical Center. Scans provide comprehensive measurements of the body, including the precise location of bone, fat and muscle mass.

“This is a great tool for people on weight management programs, as well as athletes in training,” said Kelly Flaucher, a supervisor at MercyOne Imaging. “Assessments allow us to measure specific areas of the body for progress. Knowing where fat is located can make a considerable difference in health outcomes.”

Scans are performed using a DXA unit, a low-dose X-ray system used to measure bone density and osteoporosis. “There are no messy things to drink, and no invasive procedures. Scans only take a few minutes and you’ll have your results when you leave,” said Flaucher.

Any individual who would like to schedule an Advanced Body Composition® assessment in Waterloo, Cedar Falls or Oelwein can call 319-272-7080. Assessments are available for a flat fee of $45 and you do not have to be a MercyOne patient to schedule an assessment.