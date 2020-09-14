Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will be in Waverly Tuesday afternoon to tour the town’s community gardens and orchard, according to Iowa State University Bremer County Extension Director Ron Lenth.
Naig will stop by the gardens between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. as part of his 99-county tour of the state. Lenth expects to show the secretary the globes that used to be part of the Enough 4 Everyone food collection bins that now adorn the garden.
Additionally, a possible stop to Tuesday’s Waverly Farmers Market at South Riverside Park is on the agenda.
Naig contacted Lenth announcing his plans to visit Bremer County on Monday morning.