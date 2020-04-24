The Governor of Iowa has declared a Public Emergency because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Mayor has determined that an in-person meeting of the City Council is impossible or impractical without violating the Governor’s mandates.
When an in-person meeting is "impossible or impractical," Iowa Code Section 21.8 permits a governmental body to conduct a meeting by electronic means.
The meeting will be conducted by video conference using ZOOM from the Council Chambers. The Mayor and necessary City staff will be in the Council Chambers. The 7 Council members will not be in the chambers but will participate via ZOOM conferencing.
The video/audio conference of the meeting will be broadcast on the normal public access channels. We will strive to maintain the quality of the video and audio during that broadcast. Public access is available through this broadcast.
Comments for items that are on the agenda or for the Public Hearing may be made by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
Meeting minutes will still be kept and will include a statement explaining why an in-person meeting was impossible or impractical.
A. Call to Order.
B. Roll Call
1. Beaufore, Birgen, Drenkow, Glaser, Kangas, Rathe, and Schneider
C. Approval of Agenda.
D. Public Hearing
During this public hearing, individuals may make comments by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on participation in a Small Business Administration Forgivable Loan for Waverly Health Center in an amount not to exceed $5,600,000.00.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 20-64, determining to proceed with participation in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program and obtain a forgivable loan for the benefit of Waverly Health Center in an amount not to exceed $5,600,000.
E. Regular Business
1. Resolution 20-65, a Resolution approving a Pro Shop Lease Agreement with the Waverly Country Club for 2020 – 2022.
2. Resolution 20-66, a Resolution approving a Beverage Lease Agreement with the Waverly Country Club for 2020 – 2022.
F. Study Session Calendar.
1. Waverly-Shell Rock Senior Recognition Discussion
2. Local Food Donations and Community Gardens Discussion
G. Staff Updates
H. City Council Comments
I. Mayor’s Comments
J. Adjournment