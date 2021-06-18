A. Call to Order
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on a Resolution of Intent to Commence a Public Improvement Project for the Cedar Lane Culverts Replacement and Authorizing Condemnation of Certain Real Property for the Project.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 21-99, a Resolution of Intent to Commence a Public Improvement Project for the Cedar Lane Culverts Replacement and Authorizing Condemnation of Certain Real Property for the project.
2. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on the Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimated Construction Cost for the Cedar Lane Culvert Replacements project.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing
will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 21-91, a Resolution approving Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimated Construction Cost for the Cedar Lane Culvert Replacements project.
2a. Resolution 21-92, a Resolution awarding contract for the Cedar Lane Replacements project.
1. Recognition of Waverly-Shell Rock 2021 Class 2A Boy’s Iowa Youth Rugby Association State Championship.
2. Recognition of the Waverly-Shell Rock 2021 Class 2A Girl’s Soccer Team State Championship.
H. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
I. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates, Inc. for the amount of $15,914.84 for the Cedar Lane Reconstruction & Culvert Replacements.
2. Pay Request from Cardinal Construction, Inc. for the amount of $16,641.00 for the South Riverside Park & Shelter 2020 project.
3. Pay Request from Cresco Building Service, Inc. for the amount of $576,024.90 for the Public Services Center North Addition 2021 project.
4. Pay Request from Lodge Construction, Inc. for the amount of $168,572.52 for the 1st Street NW Reconstruction project 7.
5. Pay Request from Farnsworth Group for the amount of $4,410.38 for the Public Services Center North Addition 2021.
6. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the 1st Street NW Reconstruction 2021 Project for the amount of $3,211.24.
7. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Rolling Prairie Trail 2021 Project for the amount of $9,052.30.
8. Pay Request from Dan Hatala for the Downtown Mural painting at the Mixing Bowl Bakery for the amount of $3,750.00.
9. Pay Request from TEAM Services for the 1st Street NW Reconstruction 2021 Project for the amount of $369.19.
10. Class C Beer Permit for Kwik Star (South) #286.
11. Class B Beer Permit for the Bremer County Fair Association.
12. Class E Liquor License for Walgreens #12148.
13. Class C Liquor License for Waverly Heritage Days.
14. Cigarette/Tobacco/Nicotine/Vapor Permit for Waverly Tobacco and Vape.
15. Cash Disbursements for May, 2021.
1. Resolution 21-105, a Resolution appointing UMB Bank, N.A. of West Des Moines, Iowa, to Serve as Paying Agent, Bond Registrar, and Transfer Agent, Approving the Paying Agent and Bond Registrar and Transfer Agent Agreement and Authorizing the Execution of the Agreement.
2. Resolution 21-106, a Resolution authorizing and providing for the issuance of $2,530,000 General Obligation Bonds, Series 2021, and amending the Levy of Taxes to Pay Said Bonds; Approval of the Tax Exemption Certificate and Continuing Disclosure Certificate.
3. Resolution 21-100, a Resolution approving a real estate listing agreement.
4. Resolution 21-101, a Resolution approving Waverly Real Estate, LLC façade reimbursement request.
5. Resolution 21-102, a Resolution accepting the Citywide Asphalt Patching – Spring 2021 as complete and approving Pay Estimate No. 1 as the final pay request.
6. Resolution 21-103, a Resolution approving Plat of Survey to create Parcel G at 2369
Fern Avenue.
7. Resolution 21-104, a Resolution approving Plat of Survey for Parcel Q at corner of Bremer Road and Fairholm Drive.
8. Resolution 21-107, a Resolution designating Jeena Trumbauer as the Chief Finance Officer for the City of Waverly.
9. Resolution 21-108, a Resolution approving an amended Final Plat for the Walnut Ridge Subdivision.
10. First Reading of Ordinance 1091 rezoning two parcels from A-1 (Agricultural District) to M-2 (Heavy Industrial District) and setting a public hearing for July 12, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.
11. Mayoral Appointments.
12. Approval of Council Liaison to the Boards and Commissions.
13. Cancellation of June Study Session.
1. Reminder of Council consensus of July 5 meeting being moved to July 12.
1. Historic Preservation Commission Minutes April 26, 2021
2. Human Equity and Diversity Commission Minutes April 13, 2021
3. Human Equity and Diversity Commission Minutes May 11, 2021
4. Waverly Municipal Airport Commission Minutes May 13, 2021
5. Bremer-Waverly Law Enforcement Board Minutes May 10, 2021
6. Bremer-Waverly Law Enforcement Board Minutes June 14, 2021
7. Monthly Financials May 2021
