A. Call to Order.
B. Roll Call
C. Approval of Agenda.
D. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five
minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be
addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
E. Study Session Calendar.
1. Golf Commission update
2. Airport Commission update
3. FY 2020-21 Pre-budget and Capital Planning
F. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Economic Development Commission Minutes September 10, 2019
2. Planning and Zoning Commission Minutes October 3, 2019
3. Airport Commission Minutes October 10, 2019
4. Board of Adjustment Minutes October 14, 2019
5. Bremer-Waverly Law Board Minutes October 14, 2019
G. Staff Updates
H. City Council Comments
I. Mayor’s Comments
J. Adjournment