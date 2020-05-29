The Governor of Iowa has declared a Public Emergency because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Mayor has determined that an in-person meeting of the City Council is impossible or impractical without violating the Governor’s mandates.
When an in-person meeting is “impossible or impractical,” Iowa Code Section 21.8 permits a governmental body to conduct a meeting by electronic means.
The meeting will be conducted by video conference using ZOOM from the Council Chambers. The Mayor and necessary City staff will be in the Council Chambers. The 7 Council members will not be in the chambers but will participate via ZOOM conferencing.
Comments for items that are on the agenda may be made by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
The video/audio conference of the meeting will be broadcast on the normal public access channels. We will strive to maintain the quality of the video and audio during that broadcast. Public access is available through this broadcast.
Meeting minutes will still be kept and will include a statement explaining why an in-person meeting was impossible or impractical.
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Guest Councilperson
The Guest Councilmember for June will be Toshia Burrell.
G. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Set the Public Hearing date for July 6, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, to review the Business 218 North HMA Resurfacing 2020 Project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract and Estimated Cost.
2. Pay Request from Schrader Excavating & Grading Co. for the Waverly Municipal Airport Obstruction Removal Project 2020 for the amount of $8,082.12.
3. Pay Request from Farnsworth Group for the Public Services Center- North Addition 2021 for the amount of $25,136.50.
4. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of $25,160.32.
5. Pay Request from Construction Materials Testing for the Airport Runway 29 Extension 2018 for the amount of $1,316.50.
6. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the Airport Runway 29 Extension 2018 for the amount of $6,978.16.
7. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the Airport Obstruction Removal Project 2020 for the amount of $4,250.00.
8. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the Traffic Study 2020 for the amount of $23,884.64.
9. Pay Request from Hall & Hall Engineers, Inc. for the Youth Ballfields 2019 for the amount of $20,487.97.
10. Pay Request from Feldman Concrete for the Downtown Alley Reconstruction 2020 for the amount of $31,375.00.
11. Class E Liquor License for Casey’s General Store #1649.
12. Class C Beer Permit for Kwik Star #286.
13. Cigarette/Tobacco/Nicotine/Vapor Permit for:
Casey’s General Store #1649 & #3763 Prairie Links Golf & Event Center
Fareway Stores, Inc. #561 Walgreens
Hy-Vee Wal-Mart
Kwik Star #286, #707 & #752
Liquor & Tobacco Outlet
H. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 20-87, a Resolution directing the sale of $5,270,000 (Subject to adjustment per terms of offering) General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020A.
2. Resolution 20-88, a Resolution directing the sale of $700,000 Taxable General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020B.
3. Review of the Waverly Utilities 2019 Audit.
4. Resolution 20-89, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 2, accepting the Sanitary Sewer Lining by CIP Pipe Liner 2020 project as complete, approving Pay Request No. 2, and approving Pay Request No. 3 as the final pay request.
5. Resolution 20-90, a Resolution authorizing dedication of right-of-way parcels for the 4th Street SW Reconstruction Project.
6. Second Reading of Ordinance 1073, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of a portion of 6th Street NW from North right-of-way line of 6th Avenue NW to the South right-of-way line of the Cedar River Railroad Co. from a City owned street to M-1 (Light Industrial).
6a. Approve to suspend the rules and move directly to the Third and Final Reading.
6b. Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1073, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of a portion of 6th Street NW from North right-of-way line of 6th Avenue NW to the South right-of-way line of the Cedar River Railroad Co. from a City owned street to M-1 (Light Industrial).
7. Set the Public Hearing date to consider the voluntary annexation request for Parcel ID1006400005 in northeast Waverly located on the eastern side of 39th Street NE for June 15, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
8. Second Reading of Ordinance 1074, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of Parcel ID 1006400005 and Parcel ID 1006400002 owned by the Bremer County Fair Association located to the east of 39th Street NE from A-1 (Agricultural District) to M-1 (Light Industrial District).
9. Discussion of the Fireworks Ordinance Sec. 104.4.01
10. First Reading of Ordinance 1075, an Ordinance amending Section 104.4.01 Fireworks of the Waverly Municipal Code.
11. Discussion of the future of the 3rd Street SE Bridge
12. Approval of the Mayoral Appointments.
I. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Board of Adjustment Minutes January 13, 2020
2. Historic Preservation Commission Minutes January 27, 2020
3. Planning & Zoning Commission Minutes March 5, 2020
4. Board of Adjustment Minutes March 9, 2020
5. Library Board of Trustees Minutes March 10, 2020
J. Staff Updates
K. City Council Comments
L. Mayor’s Comments
M. Adjournment