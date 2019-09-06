A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Guest Councilperson
The Guest Councilmember for September will be Len Jentz.
G. Public Hearing
1. This is the date, time, and place for a public hearing on Ordinance 1065, an Ordinance adopting the Policy Statement, Connection Fee Schedule, and Connection District Plat for East Bremer Sanitary Sewer Extension 2019 Project.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Second Reading of Ordinance 1065, an Ordinance adopting the Policy Statement, Connection Fee Schedule, and Connection District Plat for East Bremer Sanitary Sewer Extension 2019 Project
2. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on the proposed Amendment No. 5 to the Waverly Unified Urban Renewal Plan in the City of Waverly.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Resolution 19-137, a Resolution determining an area of the City to be an Economic Development area, and that the rehabilitation, conservation, redevelopment, development, or a combination thereof, of such area is necessary in the interest of the public health, safety or welfare of the residents of the City; designating such area as appropriate for urban renewal projects; and adopting Amendment No. 5 to the Waverly Unified Urban Renewal Plan.
2a. First Reading of Ordinance 1066, amending the current Waverly TIF Ordinance 1060 in connection with the adoption of Amendment No. 5 to the Waverly Unified Urban Renewal Plan.
3. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on the proposed transfer of unused right of way parcel from the Cedar River Parkway project pursuant to the purchase contract.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Resolution 19-138, a Resolution approving the transfer of unused right of way parcel from the Cedar River Parkway project to Timothy and Jodi Griggs pursuant to the purchase contract.
H. Proclamation
1. Day of Caring in the City of Waverly
I. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
J. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay Request from VJ Engineering for the Water Main Replacement 2019 for the amount of $820.00.
2. Pay Request from VJ Engineering for the Cedar Lane Reconstruction 2019 for the amount of $5,473.75.
3. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of 19,950.40.
4. Pay Request from Stanley Consultants, Inc. for the Cedar River Parkway (East) Improvements 2018 for the amount of $44,450.64.
5. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the 10th Street SW Improvements 2020 for the amount of $3,298.50.
6. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the 4th Street SW Reconstruction 2020 for the amount of $36,922.78.
7. Pay Request from K Cunningham Construction Co. Inc. for Cedar Lane Reconstruction 2019 for the amount of $315,876.90.
8. Pay Request from AHTS Architects for the Waverly Senior Housing- 420 Bldg. Project for the amount of $3,054.00 to be paid by Waverly Senior Housing.
9. Pay Request from Steege Construction, Inc. for the Waverly Senior Housing- 420 Bldg. Project for the amount of $186,135.82 to be paid by Waverly Senior Housing.
10. Class C Liquor License for East Bremer Diner.
11. Special Class C Liquor License for Waverly Oktoberfest.
K. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 19-140, a Resolution approving the Iowa Northland Regional Transportation Authority’s Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) Programming Agreement for the Rolling Prairie Trail Extension in Waverly, Iowa along 10th Avenue SW from Heritage Way (IA 3) to 16th Street SW.
2. Resolution 19-141, awarding the Citywide Asphalt Patching- Fall 2019 project and authorizing the City Attorney to review and approve the Performance and Payment Bonds.
3. Resolution 19-142, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 1, accepting the 2019 Bituminous Seal Coat Program as complete and approving Pay Estimate
No. 2 as the final pay request.
4. Resolution 19-143, a Resolution accepting the School Ped Ramp Construction 2019 project as complete and approving Pay Estimate No. 1 as the final pay request.
5. Resolution 19-144, a Resolution accepting the Crack Cleaning and Filling Project 2019 as complete and approving Pay Estimate No. 2 as the final pay request.
L. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Bremer-Waverly Law Board Minutes July 8, 2019
2. Ball Diamond Task Force Minutes- corrected August 4, 2019
3. Civil Service Meeting Minutes August 27, 2019
4. Senior Calendar September, 2019
M. Staff Comments
N. City Council Comments
O. Mayor’s Comments
P. Adjournment