A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Approval of Agenda
D. Approval of Minutes
E. Public Hearing
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on Ordinance 1071, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of property owned by Amcon Construction Company LLC located at 1661 3rd Street SW from R-3 (Multiple Family Residential District) to C-1 (Commercial District).
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Second Reading of Ordinance 1071, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of property owned by Amcon Construction Company LLC located at 1661 3rd Street SW from R-3 (Multiple Family Residential District) to C-1 (Commercial District).
2. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on Ordinance 1072, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of property owned by the City of Waverly for Parcel ID 0911200001 and Parcel ID 09112000018 located abutting the Cedar River Parkway from A-1 (Agricultural District) to R-2 (One & Two Family Residential District).
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Second Reading of Ordinance 1072, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of property owned by the City of Waverly for Parcel ID 0911200001 and Parcel ID 09112000018 located abutting the Cedar River Parkway from A-1 (Agricultural District) to R-2 (One & Two Family Residential District).
3. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing for the Bituminous Seal Coat Program 2020 project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate Cost.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 20-42, approving Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate Cost of $215,778.00 for the Bituminous Seal Coat Program 2020 project.
3a. Resolution 20-43, a Resolution awarding Contract for the Bituminous Seal
Coat Program 2020 project.
4. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on Resolution 20-41 on the proposed Budget Fiscal Year 2020-21.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 20-41, adopting the Budget Fiscal Year 2020-21.
F. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five
minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be
addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
G. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Infrastructure Modeling- Water Distribution System & Sanitary Sewer Collection System 2019 for the amount of $48,502.98.
2. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Infrastructure Modeling- Water Distribution System & Sanitary Sewer Collection System 2019 for the amount of $4,747.67.
3. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of $27,969.76.
4. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of $35,847.36.
5. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the 4th Street SW Reconstruction 2020 for the amount of $1,911.31.
6. Pay Request from A & R Land Services, Inc. for the Airport Land Acquisition 2012 for the amount of $153.70.
7. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the Airport Runway 29 Extension 2018 for the amount of $2,170.34.
8. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the Airport Obstruction Removal Project 2020 for the amount of $5,050.00.
9. Pay Request from Steege Construction, Inc. for the Waverly Senior Housing Bldg. Project for the amount of $169,680.45 to be paid by Waverly Senior Housing.
10. Pay Request from Align Architecture & Planning for the Waverly Senior Housing Bldg. Project for the amount of $3,003.15 to be paid by Waverly Senior Housing.
11. Class E Liquor License for Liquor & Tobacco Outlet.
12. Class C Liquor License for Waverly Golf & Country Club.
13. Ownership update for Waverly Golf & Country Club.
14. Class C Liquor License for El Sol Mexican Restaurant.
15. Native Wine Permit for Wild Carrot.
16. Cash Disbursements for February, 2020.
H. Regular Business
1. Resolution 20-44, a Resolution approving the Iowa DOT City Bridge Funding offer for replacement of the 3rd Street SE Bridge over the Cedar River.
2. Resolution 20-45, a Resolution approving the purchase of a 2020 Kage Innovation SBK96 Snowfire System (snow box and blade) for the Public Services Department.
3. Resolution 20-46, a Resolution approving the acquisition of a Surface and Overhead Aviation Easement and the authority to remove trees from property owned by James P. and Sandra S. Janssen to enhance the Airport Safety Zone.
I. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Board of Adjustment Minutes November 11, 2019
2. Ball Diamond Task Force Minutes November 25, 2019
3. Ball Diamond Task Force Minutes January 20, 2020
4. Historic Preservation Commission Minutes January 27, 2020
5. Planning and Zoning Commission Minutes February 6, 2020
6. Bremer-Waverly Law Board Minutes February 10, 2020
7. Monthly Financials February, 2020
8. Senior Calendar March, 2020
J. Staff Updates
K. City Council Comments
L. Mayor’s Comments
M. Adjournment