A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Guest Councilperson
The Guest Councilmember for July will be Dave Thompson.
G. Proclamation.
1. Ironman Battalion Day Proclamation.
H. Public Hearing
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing for the Construction of the South Riverside Park Plaza project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate Cost.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 21-109, approving Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate Cost of $185,590 for the Construction of the South Riverside Park Plaza project.
1a. Resolution 21-110, a Resolution awarding Contract for the Construction of the South Riverside Park Plaza project.
2. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on Ordinance 1091, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of two parcels from A-1 (Agricultural District) to M-2 (Heavy Industrial District).
After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Second Reading of Ordinance 1091, an Ordinance rezoning Parcel ID 0533300012 and Parcel ID 0533300010 from A-1 (Agricultural District) to M-2 (Heavy Industrial District) in northwest Waverly along the east side of Business Highway 218.
I. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
J. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the SRF Sponsored Project for the amount of $4,672.00.
2. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of $9,011.84.
3. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the 3rd Street SE Bridge Removal for the amount of $4,313.88.
4. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the Traffic Study 2020 for the amount of $4,596.00.
5. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the Cedar Lane Reconstruction for the amount of $14,462.35.
6. Pay Request from Feldman Concrete for the Cedar Lane Reconstruction 2019- Intake Repair for the amount of $1,268.00.
7. Pay Request from Feldman Concrete for the Cedar Lane Reconstruction 2019- Flume for the amount of $10,901.16.
8. Pay Request from Hall & Hall Engineers, Inc. for the Youth Ballfields 2019 (Cedar River Park) for the amount of $11,047.60.
9. Pay Request from Cresco Building Service, Inc. for the Public Services Center North Addition 2021 for the amount of $168,230.75.
10. Pay Request from Baker Enterprises for the Eagle Ridge Drive & Cul-De-Sac Extension 2021 for the amount of $104.789.21.
11. Pay Request from Lodge Construction, Inc. for the 1st Street NW Reconstruction 2021 for the amount of $140,487.47.
12. Class C Liquor License for Sasquatch Jack’s Hideaway Barroom & Grill.
K. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 21-111, a Resolution amending the Administrative Plan for the City of Waverly CDBG Housing Rehabilitation Program.
2. Resolution 21-112, a Resolution approving the American Rescue Plan Act 2021- Airport Rescue Grant Program Application for reimbursement of eligible airport expenses for the Waverly Municipal Airport.
3. Resolution 21-113, a Resolution setting August 2, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the date, time, and place for a Public Hearing to accept an offer for the sale of city-owned real estate at 517 3rd Street SE, Waverly, Iowa and to authorize transfer of property.
4. First Reading of Ordinance 1092, an Ordinance amending the Zoning Map of the City of Waverly for multiple properties abutting or located within the Dry Run Creek waterway in Southwest and Northwest Waverly and Setting August 2, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the date, time, and place for a Public Hearing.
5. Discussion of the intersection of 4th Street SW and 7th Avenue SW.
6. Approval of the Mayoral Appointment.
L. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Human Equity & Diversity Commission Minutes May 11, 2021
2. Historic Preservation Commission Minutes May 24, 2021
3. Senior Calendar July 2021
M. Staff Updates
N. City Council Comments
O. Mayor’s Comments
P. Adjournment