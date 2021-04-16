The Mayor and Council have determined that an in-person meeting of the City Council is impossible or impractical due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When an in-person meeting is "impossible or impractical," Iowa Code Section 21.8 permits a governmental body to conduct a meeting by electronic means.
The meeting will be conducted by video conference using ZOOM from the Council Chambers. The Mayor and necessary City staff will be in the Council Chambers. The 7 Council members will not be in the chambers but will participate via ZOOM conferencing.
Comments for items that are on the agenda may be made by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
The video/audio conference of the meeting will be broadcast on the normal public access channels. We will strive to maintain the quality of the video and audio during that broadcast. Public access is available through this broadcast.
Meeting minutes will still be kept and will include a statement explaining why an in-person meeting was impossible or impractical.
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Approval of Agenda
D. Approval of Minutes
E. Proclamation
1. Arbor Day Proclamation.
F. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Set the Public Hearing date for consideration and approval of the Request for Proposal (RFP) for development process for disposition of the former Washington Irving Elementary School site for May 3, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
2. Set the Public Hearing date for to review and approve the updated Zoning Map for May 3, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
3. Pay Request from Cresco Building Service, Inc. for the Public Services Center North Addition 2021 project for the amount of $21,538.40.
4. Pay Request from Cardinal Construction for the Cedar River Park Phase 2 project for the amount of $12,956.99.
5. Class E Liquor License for Wal-Mart Supercenter #1005.
6. Class C Liquor License for Wooden Foot Saloon.
7. Cigarette/Tobacco/Nicotine/Vapor Permit for Waverly Tobacco & Vape
8. Cash Disbursements for March, 2021.
G. Regular Business
1. Resolution 21-54, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 1 to the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Contract for Project #4 of the Waverly CDBG Housing Rehabilitation Program.
2. Resolution 21-55, a Resolution approving the payment of TIF, Hotel/Motel Tax and Upper Story Façade Improvements Rebates to be paid in this fiscal year (2020-2021).
3. Resolution 21-56, a Resolution awarding the Citywide Asphalt Patching-Spring 2021 project.
4. Resolution 21-57, a Resolution awarding the Crack Cleaning and Filling Project 2021.
5. Resolution 21-58, a Resolution awarding the City Hall Parking Lot Repair-2021 project to Feldman Concrete of Dyersville, Iowa.
6. Resolution 21-59, a Resolution awarding the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 project.
7. Resolution 21-60, a Resolution approving Amendment No. 1 to the Professional Services Agreement with WHKS & Co. of Rochester, Minnesota for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 project.
8. Resolution 21-61, a Resolution approving a Professional Services Agreement with
WHKS & Co. of Rochester, Minnesota for services associated with the construction of a wetland in northwest Waverly.
9. Resolution 21-62, a Resolution approving an agreement with TEAM Services for Construction Testing & Inspection Services for the IDOT for the 1st Street NW Reconstruction 2021 project.
10. Resolution 21-63, a Resolution approving the Memorandum of Understanding with INRCOG for grant writing services related to the application for COVID-19 Relief Recreational Trails Program funds for improving bridges on the Waverly Rail Trail section of the Rolling Prairie Trail.
11. Resolution 21-64, approving the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) Airport State Funding Application for the Reconstruct T-Hangar Taxilanes 2022 project at the Waverly Municipal Airport.
12. Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1085, an Ordinance vacating and transferring cul-de-sacs Spyglass Hill and Pinehurst Point in Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition in the Waverly Municipal Code.
13. Resolution 21-45, approving and accepting a dedication of additional right-of way adjacent to Eagle Ridge Drive located within Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition to the City of Waverly.
14. Resolution 21-50, a Resolution approving an Irrevocable Letter of Credit for Echo Development Group, LLC as the payment guarantee to the City.
15. Approval of the Mayoral Appointment.
H. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Planning & Zoning Commission Minutes February 4, 2021
2. Planning & Zoning Commission Minutes March 4, 2021
3. Human Equity and Diversity Commission Minutes March 9, 2021
4. Airport Commission Minutes March 11, 2021
5. Monthly Financials March, 2021
6. Civil Service Minutes April 1, 2021
7. Senior Calendar April 2021
I. Staff Updates
J. City Council Comments
K. Mayor’s Comments
L. Executive Session
1. To discuss the purchase or sale of particular real estate only where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase the price the governmental body would have to pay for that property or reduce the price the governmental body would receive for that property.
M. Adjournment