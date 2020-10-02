The Governor of Iowa has declared a Public Emergency because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Mayor has determined that an in-person meeting of the City Council is impossible or impractical without violating the Governor’s mandates.
When an in-person meeting is “impossible or impractical,” Iowa Code Section 21.8 permits a governmental body to conduct a meeting by electronic means.
The meeting will be conducted by video conference using ZOOM from the Council Chambers. The Mayor and necessary City staff will be in the Council Chambers. The 7 Council members will not be in the chambers but will participate via ZOOM conferencing.
Comments for items that are on the agenda may be made by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
The video/audio conference of the meeting will be broadcast on the normal public access channels. We will strive to maintain the quality of the video and audio during that broadcast. Public access is available through this broadcast.
Meeting minutes will still be kept and will include a statement explaining why an in-person meeting was impossible or impractical.
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Guest Councilperson
The Guest Councilmember for October will be Angela Brunssen.
G. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Approve Change Order No. 2 to the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Contract for Project #1 of the Waverly CDBG Housing Rehabilitation Program for an increase of $3,150.00.
2. Set the Public Hearing date for November 2, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall to authorize the sale of property known as the former Red Fox Inn located at 1900 Heritage Way.
3. Pay Request from Farnsworth Group for the Public Services Center- North Addition 2021 for the amount of $3,932.43.
4. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of $16,452.64.
5. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the 1st Street NW Reconstruction 2021 for the amount of $27,317.45.
6. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Old WPC Dome Demolition 2020 for the amount of $6,748.92.
7. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the Airport Runway 29 Extension 2018 for the amount of $5,694.04.
8. Pay Request from Hall & Hall Engineers, Inc. for the Youth Ballfields 2019 (Cedar River Park) for the amount of $14,653.70.
9. Pay Request from Heartland Asphalt for the Business 218 North HMA Resurfacing 2020 for the amount of $22,476.75.
10. Pay Request from Wicks Construction, Inc. for the 4th Street SW & 10th Street SW Improvements 2020 for the amount of $431,532.70.
H. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 20-148, a Resolution approving a Plat of Survey located at 2028 Badger Avenue.
2. Discussion of memorializing the 3rd Street SE Bridge
3. Resolution 20-149, a Resolution approving the Iowa Northland Regional Transportation Authority’s Surface Transportation Block Grant Programming Agreement for the 1st Street NW Reconstruction 2021 project.
4. Resolution 20-150, a Resolution approving the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Agreement for a Surface Transportation Block Grant Programming Federal-aid Swap Project for the 1st Street NW Reconstruction 2021 project.
5. Resolution 20-151, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 2 to the 4th Street SW (IA 116) & 10th Street SW Improvements 2020 project.
6. Resolution 20-152, a Resolution awarding the Citywide Asphalt Patching-Fall 2020 project.
7. Revisit and potentially amend Resolution 20-126, a Resolution requiring face masks be worn by any member of the public while being an occupant of a public building.
8. Approval of the Mayoral Appointment.
I. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Board of Adjustment Minutes August 10, 2020
2. Economic Development Commission Minutes August 11, 2020
J. Staff Updates
K. City Council Comments
L. Mayor’s Comments
M. Adjournment