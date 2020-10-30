The Governor of Iowa has declared a Public Emergency because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Mayor has determined that an in-person meeting of the City Council is impossible or impractical without violating the Governor’s mandates.
When an in-person meeting is “impossible or impractical,” Iowa Code Section 21.8 permits a governmental body to conduct a meeting by electronic means.
The meeting will be conducted by video conference using ZOOM from the Council Chambers. The Mayor and necessary City staff will be in the Council Chambers. The 7 Council members will not be in the chambers but will participate via ZOOM conferencing.
Comments for items that are on the agenda or for the Public Hearing may be made by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
The video/audio conference of the meeting will be broadcast on the normal public access channels. We will strive to maintain the quality of the video and audio during that broadcast. Public access is available through this broadcast.
Meeting minutes will still be kept and will include a statement explaining why an in-person meeting was impossible or impractical.
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Guest Councilperson
The Guest Councilmember for November will be Blake Yanda.
F. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Approve the purchase of two 2021 ½-ton 4x4 pickup trucks from Krueger Auto of Waverly, Iowa for the total purchase price of $29,404.00 which includes the trade in of a 2011 and 2012 Chevy Silverado ½-ton 4x4 pickup trucks for $24,500.00.
2. Pay Request from Modern Design, Inc. dba Optometric Architects for the Harlington Cemetery Storage Building for the amount of $6,022.77.
3. Pay Request from Modern Design, Inc. dba Optometric Architects for the Cedar River Park Youth Ballfields for the amount of $44,000.00.
4. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the Airport Runway 29 Extension 2018 for the amount of $11,769.37.
5. Pay Request from Hall & Hall Engineers, Inc. for the Youth Ballfields 2019 (Cedar River Park) for the amount of $10,639.04.
6. Pay Request from Farnsworth Group for the Public Services Center- North Addition 2021 for the amount of $893.93.
7. Pay Request from Wicks Construction, Inc. for the 4th Street SW & 10th Street SW Improvements 2020 for the amount of $537,982.00.
8. Special Class C Liquor License for Wartburg College.
9. Class E Liquor License for Fareway Stores Inc. #561.
G. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 20-162, a Resolution fixing November 16, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the Date, Time, and Place for a Public Hearing on the proposal to enter into a purchase, sale, and development agreement with 1859 Ventures, LLC for the property known as the former Red Fox Inn located at 1900 Heritage Way and providing for publication of notice thereof.
2. Resolution 20-163, a Resolution authorizing 1859 Ventures, LLC to move forward with roof repairs, winterizing work and interior demolition work prior to closing.
3. Resolution 20-164, a Resolution accepting certification filed by the Finance Director to the Bremer County Auditor detailing the amount of new loans, advances, and indebtedness which qualify for payment from Tax Increment Revenues of the Waverly Unified Urban Renewal Plan.
3a. Approve the Fiscal Year 2020 State Urban Renewal Report.
4. Resolution 20-165, a Resolution approving the United States Department of Transportation Standard Title VI/Non-Discrimination Assurances and the Title VI/Non-Discrimination Agreement.
5. Resolution 20-166, a Resolution approving the City of Waverly Fraud Reporting Policy.
6. Resolution 20-167, a Resolution approving the City of Waverly Personally Identifiable Information Policy.
7. Resolution 20-168, a Resolution approving the City of Waverly Segregation of Duties Policy.
8. Resolution 20-169, a Resolution approving the City of Waverly Procurement Policy for Federally Funded Projects.
9. Revisit and potentially amend Resolution 20-126, a Resolution requiring face masks be worn by any member of the public while being an occupant of a public building.
10. Discussion of possible creation of the Human Equity and Inclusion Commission.
H. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Golf Commission Minutes August 11, 2020
2. Leisure Services Commission Minutes August 20, 2020
3. Library Board Minutes September 8, 2020
I. Staff Updates
J. City Council Comments
K. Mayor’s Comments
L. Adjournment