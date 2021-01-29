The Governor of Iowa has declared a Public Emergency because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Mayor has determined that an in-person meeting of the City Council is impossible or impractical without violating the Governor’s mandates.
When an in-person meeting is “impossible or impractical,” Iowa Code Section 21.8 permits a governmental body to conduct a meeting by electronic means.
The meeting will be conducted by video conference using ZOOM from the Council Chambers. The Mayor and necessary City staff will be in the Council Chambers. The 7 Council members will not be in the chambers but will participate via ZOOM conferencing.
Comments for items that are on the agenda may be made by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
The video/audio conference of the meeting will be broadcast on the normal public access channels. We will strive to maintain the quality of the video and audio during that broadcast. Public access is available through this broadcast.
Meeting minutes will still be kept and will include a statement explaining why an in-person meeting was impossible or impractical.
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Guest Councilperson
The Guest Councilmember for February will be Lynda Abkemeier.
G. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Set the Public Hearing date to set the maximum property tax levy for the Fiscal Year 2021-22 Budget for February 15, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
2. Set the Public Hearing date to review the 1st Street NW Reconstruction 2021 project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract and Estimated Cost for March 1, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
3. Set the Public Hearing date to review the Bituminous Seal Coat Program 2021 project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract and Estimated Cost for March 15, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
4. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the 1st Street NW Reconstruction 2021 for the amount of $9,478.59.
5. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the 1st Street NW Reconstruction 2021 for the amount of $4,122.65.
6. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Rolling Prairie Trail Extension 2020 for the amount of $4,076.25.
7. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Rolling Prairie Trail Extension 2020 for the amount of $1,230.94.
8. Pay Request from Heartland Asphalt Inc. for the Business 218 North Resurfacing 2020 for the amount of $2,817.85.
9. Class C Liquor License for Joe’s Knight Hawk.
10. Class C Liquor License for Tapatio Mexican Grill.
11. Cash Disbursements for December, 2020.
H. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 21-14, a Resolution approving the purchase of seventeen (17) SIGM400 rifles with accessories and eighteen (18) P320 pistols with accessories for the Police Department.
2. Resolution 21-15, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 5, Change Order No. 6 to the 4th Street SW (IA 116) & 10th Street SW Improvements 2020 project, and Pay Application No. 12.
3. Resolution 21-16, a Resolution appointing UMB Bank, N.A. of Kansas City, Missouri to serve as Paying Agent, Bond Registrar, and Transfer Agent; approving the Paying Agent, Bond Registrar, and Transfer Agent Agreement; and authorizing the execution of the agreement.
4. Second Reading of Ordinance 1085, an Ordinance vacating and transferring cul-de-sacs Spyglass Hill and Pinehurst Point in Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition in the Waverly Municipal Code.
5. Revisit and affirm Resolution 20-126, a Resolution requiring face masks be worn by any member of the public while being an occupant of a public building.
6. Continuation of January 30, 2021 FY2021-22 Budget discussion.
I. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Board of Adjustment Minutes November 9, 2020
2. Library Board Minutes December 8, 2020
J. Staff Updates
K. City Council Comments
L. Mayor’s Comments
M. Adjournment