A. Call to Order.
B. Roll Call
C. Approval of Agenda.
D. Approval of Minutes.
E. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
F. Study Session Calendar.
1. Update from the Upper Cedar Watershed Management Improvement Authority.
2. Presentation by Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way Executive Director Jill Krall and Board Chair and Campaign Chair Patrick Feldhack.
3. City Staff Introductions:
1. Jen Troyna is Waverly’s new Leisure Services Office Manager.
2. Patrick Rinkleff is Waverly’s new Vegetation Management employee.
4. Review the consultant selection process for a Waverly traffic study.
5. Review the consultant selection process for a new Youth Ballfield Sports Complex located on the north side of the Cedar River Parkway near the Waverly soccer complex.
6. Discussion of Council Rules and Procedures.
G. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Airport Commission Minutes August 8, 2019
2. Golf Commission Minutes August 13, 2019
H. Staff Comments
I. City Council Comments
J. Mayor’s Comments
K. Executive Session
1. To discuss the purchase or sale of particular real estate only where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase the price the governmental body would have to pay for that property or reduce the price the governmental body would receive for that property.
L. Adjournment