The Governor of Iowa has declared a Public Emergency because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Mayor has determined that an in-person meeting of the City Council is impossible or impractical without violating the Governor’s mandates.
When an in-person meeting is "impossible or impractical," Iowa Code Section 21.8 permits a governmental body to conduct a meeting by electronic means.
The meeting will be conducted by video conference using ZOOM from the Council Chambers. The Mayor and necessary City staff will be in the Council Chambers. The 7 Council members will not be in the chambers but will participate via ZOOM conferencing.
Comments for items that are on the agenda or for the Public Hearing may be made by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
The video/audio conference of the meeting will be broadcast on the normal public access channels. We will strive to maintain the quality of the video and audio during that broadcast. Public access is available through this broadcast.
Meeting minutes will still be kept and will include a statement explaining why an in-person meeting was impossible or impractical.
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Guest Councilperson
The Guest Councilmember for July will be Stacey Johnson.
G. Proclamation.
1. Ironman Battalion Day Proclamation and Photo Presentation
H. Public Hearing
During this public hearing, individuals may make comments by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
1. This is the date, time, and place for a public hearing on the Business 218 North HMA Resurfacing 2020 project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate Cost.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 20-99, approving Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate Cost of $929,814 for the Business 218 North HMA Resurfacing 2020 project.
1a. Resolution 20-100, a Resolution awarding Contract for the Business 218 North HMA Resurfacing 2020 project.
I. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Set the Public Hearing date for July 20, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, for the construction of new Harlington Cemetery Shop.
2. Pay Request from Farnsworth Group for the Public Services Center- North Addition 2021 for the amount of $24,619.74.
3. Pay Request from Hall & Hall Engineers, Inc. for the Youth Ballfields 2019 for the amount of $19,789.24.
4. Pay Request from JB Holland for the Airport Runway 29 Extension 2018 for the amount of $27,514.85.
5. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the Airport Runway 29 Extension 2018 for the amount of $17,384.29.
6. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the 20th Street NW Improvements 2020 for the amount of $7,641.42.
7. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of $10,714.21.
8. Pay Request from Wicks Construction, Inc. for the 4th Street SW and 10th Street SW Improvements 2020 for the amount of $190,361.91.
9. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the Traffic Study 2020 for the amount of $11,546.03.
10. Class E Liquor License for Walgreens #12148.
11. Class C Liquor License for Sasquatch Jack’s Hideaway Barroom & Grill.
J. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 20-101, a Resolution approving a Plat of Survey located at 41 8th Avenue NW.
2. Resolution 20-102, a Resolution approving a Plat of Survey located to the north of the Cedar River Parkway for the City of Waverly.
3. Resolution 20-103, a Resolution approving the MidAmerican Agreement for the removal and installation of underground powerlines on the west side of Business 218 North near the Waverly Municipal Airport Runway 11.
4. Resolution 20-104, a Resolution accepting the Citywide Asphalt Patching- Spring 2020 project as complete and approving Pay Estimate No. 1 as the final pay request.
5. Resolution 20-105, a Resolution accepting the Downtown Alley Reconstruction 2020 project as complete, approving Change Order No. 1, and approving Pay Estimate No. 3 as the final pay request.
6. Resolution 20-106, a Resolution approving the Professional Services Agreement with WHKS & Co. for the 1st Street NW Reconstruction 2021 project.
7. Approve to remove the 3rd Street SE Bridge.
8. Resolution 20-107, a Resolution approving the Professional Services Agreement with WHKS & Co. for the 3rd Street SE Bridge Removal 2021 project.
9. Resolution 20-108, approving an updated Post Issuance Compliance Policy for the City of Waverly.
10. First Reading of Ordinance 1076, an Ordinance amending Chapter 37, Section 37.2 of the Waverly Municipal Code.
11. First Reading of Ordinance 1077, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of a Parcel owned by Robert and Lindee Juhl located to the west of Horton Road from R-4 (Multiple Family Residential District) to R-1 (Single Family Residential District) and Setting July 20, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the date, time, and place for a Public Hearing.
12. First Reading of Ordinance 1078, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of a Parcel owned by JCLJ Ventures, LLC located on 12th Street NE from A- (Agricultural District) to R-1 (Single Family Residential District) and Setting July 20, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the date, time, and place for a Public Hearing.
13. Approval of Mayoral Appointment
K. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Economic Development Commission Minutes February 11, 2020
2. Historic Preservation Commission Minutes February 24, 2020
3. Historic Preservation Commission Minutes May 26, 2020
4. Planning & Zoning Commission Minutes May 7, 2020
L. Staff Updates
M. City Council Comments
N. Mayor’s Comments
O. Adjournment