A. Call to Order.
B. Roll Call
C. Approval of Agenda.
D. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to 5 minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
E. Study Session Calendar.
1. Planning and Zoning Commission update
2. EMBRACE event update
3. Discussion of weapons in the Library and City buildings
4. SRF Sponsored Water Quality Project update
5. Review of the 2019 Walkability Report
6. Review information obtained from Rail Trail counters
F. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Ball Diamond Task Force Minutes August 4, 2019
G. Staff Comments
H. City Council Comments
I. Mayor’s Comments
J. Adjournment