A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Approval of Agenda
D. Approval of Minutes
E. Public Hearing
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing to set the Maximum Property Tax Dollars for the City’s Proposed Fiscal Year 2020-21 Budget.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 20-12, approving the Maximum Property Tax Dollars from Certain Levies for the City’s Proposed Fiscal Year 2020-21 Budget.
2. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing for the Airport Obstruction Removal Project 2020 Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate Cost.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 20-13, approving Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate Cost of $145,795.00 for the Airport Obstruction Removal Project 2020.
2a. Resolution 20-14, Awarding Contract for the Airport Obstruction Removal Project 2020.
F. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five
minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be
addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
G. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Approve the purchase of twelve (12) Point Blank HiLite Body Armor Vests for the Police Department from Galls, of Lexington, Kentucky for the total purchase price of $7,799.40.
2. Approve the purchase of a Brand FX Fiberglass Service Body for the Sewer Line Maintenance Division from Stellar Truck & Trailer of Mason City, Iowa for the total purchase price of $15,998.05.
3. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Business 218 North Resurfacing 2020 for the amount of $1,244.10.
4. Pay Request from Midland GIS Solutions, LLC for the GIS Data Collection 2019 for the amount of $5,000.00.
5. Pay Request from Impact7G for the Airport Obstruction Removal Project 2020 for the amount of $1,690.00.
6. Pay Request from Steege Construction, Inc. for the Waverly Senior Housing Bldg. Project for the amount of $131,255.75 to be paid by Waverly Senior Housing.
7. Pay Request from Align Architecture & Planning for the Waverly Senior Housing Bldg. Project for the amount of $3,000.85 to be paid by Waverly Senior Housing.
8. Class C Liquor License for Kwik Star #707.
H. Regular Business
1. Resolution 20-08, a Resolution approving the final plan and cost estimate to authorize the purchase of items and for approving competitive bidding of street tree and sidewalk decorative brick installation for the Bremer Avenue Streetscape Project.
2. Resolution 20-15, a Resolution approving a grant agreement for
CN EcoConnexions From the Ground Up grant for $25,000.00 to complete the Bremer Avenue Streetscape Project 2019-2020.
3. Resolution 20-16, a Resolution approving the purchase and installation of five (5) Panasonic Toughbooks, Havis Docking Stations, and Mounting Kits for the Waverly Police Department.
4. Resolution 20-17, a Resolution approving a Farm Lease Agreement between the City of Waverly and Dean Knapp for 120 acres of Parcels M, N, and O located at the former Champions Ridge site.
5. Second Reading of Ordinance 1070, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of property owned by JDM Property Holdings LLC located at 208 9th Avenue NW and 1005 Adams Parkway from R-2 (One and Two Family Residential) to P-D (Planned Development District).
6. Resolution 20-18, Fixing Date for a Meeting on the Proposition of the Issuance of Not to Exceed $700,000 General Obligation Bonds of the City of Waverly, State of Iowa (For General Corporate Purposes), as March 2, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers as the date, time, and place for public hearing and Providing for Publication of Notice Thereof.
7. Resolution 20-19, Fixing Date for a Meeting on the Proposition of the Issuance of Not to Exceed $5,500,000 General Obligation Bonds of the City of Waverly, State of Iowa (For Essential Corporate Purposes), as March 2, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers as the date, time, and place for public hearing and Providing for Publication of Notice Thereof.
8. Review of 2020-21 Proposed Budget
I. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Historic Preservation Commission Minutes October 28, 2019
2. Monthly Financials January, 2020
J. Staff Updates
K. City Council Comments
L. Mayor’s Comments
M. Executive Session
1. To discuss collective bargaining strategy for upcoming City Unit and Public Safety Unit negotiations as provided by Section 20.17(3) of the Code of Iowa.
N. Adjournment