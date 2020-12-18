The Governor of Iowa has declared a Public Emergency because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Mayor has determined that an in-person meeting of the City Council is impossible or impractical without violating the Governor’s mandates.
When an in-person meeting is “impossible or impractical,” Iowa Code Section 21.8 permits a governmental body to conduct a meeting by electronic means.
The meeting will be conducted by video conference using ZOOM from the Council Chambers. The Mayor and necessary City staff will be in the Council Chambers. The 7 Council members will not be in the chambers but will participate via ZOOM conferencing.
Comments for items that are on the agenda or for the Public Hearing may be made by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
The video/audio conference of the meeting will be broadcast on the normal public access channels. We will strive to maintain the quality of the video and audio during that broadcast. Public access is available through this broadcast.
Meeting minutes will still be kept and will include a statement explaining why an in-person meeting was impossible or impractical.
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Approval of Agenda
D. Approval of Minutes
E. Public Hearing
During this public hearing, individuals may make comments by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on Ordinance 1083, an Ordinance creating the Human Equity and Diversity Commission for the City of Waverly. The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Second Reading of Ordinance 1083, an Ordinance creating the Human Equity and Diversity Commission for the City of Waverly.
2. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on Ordinance 1084, an Ordinance vacating right of way of 20th Street SW located within Parcel H and creating Appendix F, Street and Alley Right of Way Vacations, in the Waverly Municipal Code.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve First Reading of Ordinance 1084, vacating right of way of 20th Street SW located within Parcel H according to Plat of Survey recorded as Doc. No. 20021492, Bremer County records, and North of a point 300 feet North of the Southeast corner of Parcel H and creating Appendix F, Street and Alley Right of Way Vacations, in the Waverly Municipal Code.
3. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing for consideration of a Resolution for the vacation and transfer of Parcel Y to Sugar Beet, LLC in exchange for an Ingress-Egress & Utility Easement over property owned and developed by Sugar Beet, LLC.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 20-191, a Resolution approving the vacation and transfer of Parcel Y to Sugar Beet, LLC in exchange for an Ingress-Egress & Utility Easement over property owned and developed by Sugar Beet, LLC for the consideration of one ($1.00) dollar each.
F. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the 4th Street SW and 10th Street SW Reconstruction 2020 for the amount of $75,430.22.
2. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the Traffic Study 2020 for the amount of $8,364.00.
3. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the 3rd Street SE Bridge Removal for the amount of $1,581.66.
4. Pay Request from Elder Corporation for the Old WPC Dome Demolition 2020 for the amount of $55,575.00.
5. Pay Request from Steege Construction, Inc. for the Harlington Cemetery Storage Building for the amount of $35,901.45.
6. Pay Request from Farnsworth Group for the Public Services Center- North Addition 2021 for the amount of $4,588.99.
7. Pay Request from Baker Enterprises, Inc. for the 20th Street NW Improvements 2020 for the amount of $3,175.00.
8. Class B Native Wine Permit for Tiedt Nursery.
9. Cash Disbursements for November 2020.
G. Regular Business
1. Recognition of Fire Chief Dennis Happel’s dedication to the Fire Department.
2. Appointment of Fire Chief for 2021.
3. Resolution 20-192, a Resolution approving a joint street project for the completion of Eagle Ridge Drive to 8th Street SE pursuant to a Development Agreement and setting January 18, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the date, time, and place for a Public Hearing for the First Reading of Ordinance 1085, an Ordinance vacating and transferring cul-de-sacs Spyglass Hill and Pinehurst Point in Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition to Echo Development Group LLC.
4. Resolution 20-193, a Resolution approving the Golf Course Fees and Charges for 2021 and adding a Gift Certificate Expiration Date.
5. Resolution 20-194, a Resolution approving the Iowa DOT Federal-Aid Agreement for the Rolling Prairie Trail Extension 2021 project.
6. Resolution 20-195, a Resolution approving the Waverly Municipal Airport’s Federal Aviation Administration 5-Year Capital Improvement Plan for Federal Fiscal Year 2022-2026.
7. Resolution 20-196, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 2, accepting the Cedar River Park- Phase 1 Grading project as complete, approving partial Pay Application No. 5, and approving Pay Application No. 6 as the final pay request.
8. Resolution 20-197, a Resolution accepting the Old WPC Dome Demolition 2020 project as complete and approving Pay Application No. 2 as the final pay request.
9. Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1082, an Ordinance Adopting the “City Code of the City of Waverly, Iowa”.
10. First Reading of Ordinance 1086, an Ordinance repealing and replacing Waverly Municipal Code’s Chapter 102, Flood Plain Management and Setting January 4, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the date, time, and place for a Public Hearing.
H. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Library Board of Trustees Minutes October 13, 2020
2. Historic Preservation Commission Minutes October 26, 2020
3. Planning and Zoning Commission Minutes November 5, 2020
4. Economic Development Commission Minutes November 10, 2020
5. Golf Commission Minutes November 10, 2020
6. Library Board of Trustees Minutes November 10, 2020
7. Airport Commission Minutes November 12, 2020
8. Planning and Zoning Commission Minutes November 12, 2020
9. Monthly Financials November, 2020
I. Staff Updates
J. City Council Comments
K. Mayor’s Comments
L. Adjournment