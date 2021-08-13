A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Guest Councilperson
G. Presentation of Plaque of Appreciation.
1. Council presents a certificate of appreciation to former Board of Adjustments member Al Charlson.
H. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
I. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Approve the purchase of a 2021 Massey Ferguson 2860MH 4-Wheel Drive Utility Tractor with cab from Deike Implement of Waverly, Iowa in the amount of $27,550.00 which includes the trade-in of a 2011 Kubota L4740 Utility Tractor.
2. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the 3rd Street SE Bridge Removal for the amount of $11,613.34.
3. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the Cedar Lane Reconstruction for the amount of $12,913.70.
4. Pay Request from Cardinal Construction Inc. for the Cedar River Park Phase 2 for the amount of $340,052.30.
5. Pay Request from Cardinal Construction Inc. for the South Riverside Park & Shelter 2020 for the amount of $151,354.80.
6. Pay Request from Cardinal Construction Inc. for the South Riverside Park & Shelter 2020 for the amount of $62,060.96.
7. Pay Request from Lodge Construction, Inc. for the 1st Street NW Reconstruction 2021 for the amount of $460,239.05.
8. Pay Request from Gridor Construction, Inc. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of $474,949.65.
9. Cash Disbursements for July, 2021.
J. Regular Business
1. Resolution 21-123, a Resolution approving an amendment to the Waverly Volunteer Fire Department By-Laws.
2. Resolution 21-124, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 1 to the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Contract for Project #3 of the Waverly CDBG Housing Rehabilitation Program.
3. Resolution 21-125, a Resolution approving a Plat of Survey for Parcel G located behind the Mini Storage at 1402 250th Street.
4. Resolution 21-126, a Resolution approving a Memorandum of Agreement between the United States Army Corps of Engineers, Iowa State Historic Preservation Office, and the Waverly Historic Preservation Commission regarding the removal of the 3rd Street SE Bridge over the Cedar River.
5. Setting the Public Hearing date to review the 3rd Street SE Bridge Removal project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract and Estimated Cost for October 4, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
6. Resolution 21-127, a Resolution approving the purchase and installation of pedestrian crossing signals on 4th Street SW.
7. Resolution 21-128, a Resolution approving a Professional Services Agreement with WHKS & Co. for the Well 5 Reconfiguration 2022 project.
8. Resolution 21-129, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 1 and Pay Application No. 3 for the Eagle Ridge Drive & Cul-De-Sac Extension project.
9. Resolution 21-130, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 1, accepting the Bituminous Seal Coat Program 2021 as complete, and approving Pay Estimate No. 2 as the final pay request.
10. Resolution 21-131, a Resolution approving the American Rescue Plan Act 2021- Airport Rescue Grant Program Agreement for reimbursement of eligible airport expenses at the Waverly Municipal Airport.
11. Resolution 21-132, a Resolution approving an Engagement Agreement between the City of Waverly and Williams & Company P.C. for audit services of financial statements of the governmental activities and business-type activities for the year ended June 30, 2021.
12. First Reading of Ordinance 1094, an Ordinance rezoning Parcel ID 0901403009 located at 2203 East Bremer Avenue and Parcel ID 0901426006 from C-2 (Commercial District) and A-1 (Agricultural District) to M-2 (Heavy Industrial District) and setting a public hearing for September 13, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.
13. Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1092, an Ordinance amending the Zoning Map of the City of Waverly for multiple properties abutting or located within the Dry Run Creek waterway in Southwest and Northwest Waverly to be rezoned to either R-1 (Residential District) or R-2 (One- and Two-Family Residential District) or U-1 (Environmentally Sensitive Protected District).
K. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Planning and Zoning Commission Minutes May 6, 2021
2. Planning and Zoning Commission Minutes June 3, 2021
3. Planning and Zoning Commission Minutes July 1, 2021
4. Monthly Financials July 2021
5. Senior Calendar August 2021
L. Staff Updates
M. City Council Comments
N. Mayor’s Comments
O. Adjournment