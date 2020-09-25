The Governor of Iowa has declared a Public Emergency because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Mayor has determined that an in-person meeting of the City Council is impossible or impractical without violating the Governor’s mandates.
When an in-person meeting is “impossible or impractical,” Iowa Code Section 21.8 permits a governmental body to conduct a meeting by electronic means.
The meeting will be conducted by video conference using ZOOM from the Council Chambers. The Mayor and the necessary City staff will be in the Council Chambers. The 7 Council members will not be in the chambers, but will participate via ZOOM conferencing.
The video/audio conference of the meeting will be broadcast on the normal public access channels. We will strive to maintain the quality of the video and audio during that broadcast. Public access is available through this broadcast.
Comments for items that are on the agenda may be made by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
Meeting minutes will still be kept and will include a statement explaining why an in-person meeting was impossible or impractical.
A. Call to Order.
B. Roll Call
C. Approval of Agenda.
D. Study Session Calendar.
1. Leisure Services Commission update
2. Human Equity and Diversity Task Force update
3. Citywide Spring Clean Up Day
4. Memorializing the 3rd Street SE Bridge
E. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Bremer-Waverly Law Board Minutes August 10, 2020
F. Staff Updates
G. City Council Comments
H. Mayor’s Comments
I. Adjournment