A. Call to Order.
B. Roll Call
1. Beaufore, Birgen, Drenkow, Glaser, Kangas, Rathe, and Schneider
C. Approval of Agenda.
D. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
E. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Set the Public Hearing date to set the maximum property tax levy for the Fiscal Year 2020-21 Budget for February 17, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
F. Study Session Calendar.
1. Presentation by Scott Kaisand of the Waverly Rotary Club
2. Presentation from Trees Forever
3. Discussion of the City of Waverly’s Multi-Model Transportation Plan
4. Emergency Response Time Review on Bremer Avenue
5. Shared Bikeway Plan
6. Pedestrian, Cyclists and Motorist Crash Rates
7. Economic Impact Concerns
G. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Golf Commission Minutes November 12, 2019
2. Library Board of Trustees Minutes December 10, 2019
H. Staff Updates
I. City Council Comments
J. Mayor’s Comments
K. Adjournment