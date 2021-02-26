The Mayor and Council have determined that an in-person meeting of the City Council is impossible or impractical due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When an in-person meeting is “impossible or impractical,” Iowa Code Section 21.8 permits a governmental body to conduct a meeting by electronic means.
The meeting will be conducted by video conference using ZOOM from the Council Chambers. The Mayor and necessary City staff will be in the Council Chambers. The 7 Council members will not be in the chambers but will participate via ZOOM conferencing.
Comments for items that are on the agenda or for the Public Hearing may be made by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
The video/audio conference of the meeting will be broadcast on the normal public access channels. We will strive to maintain the quality of the video and audio during that broadcast. Public access is available through this broadcast.
Meeting minutes will still be kept and will include a statement explaining why an in-person meeting was impossible or impractical.
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Guest Councilperson
G. Public Hearing
During this public hearing, individuals may make comments by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing for the 1st Street NW Reconstruction 2021 project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate Cost.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 21-28, approving Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate Cost of $1,112,007.00 for the 1st Street NW Reconstruction 2021 project.
1a. Resolution 21-29, a Resolution awarding Contract for the 1st Street NW Reconstruction 2021 project.
2. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing for the construction of the South Riverside Shelter project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate Cost.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 21-30, approving Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate Cost of $363,000.00 for the construction of the South Riverside Shelter project.
2a. Resolution 21-31, a Resolution awarding Contract for the construction of the South Riverside Shelter project.
3. This is the date, time and place for a Public Hearing on a Resolution Instituting
Proceedings to Take Additional Action for the Issuance of Not to Exceed
$2,700,000 General Obligation Bonds.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments,
the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 21-37 approving a Resolution Instituting Proceedings to Take Additional Action for the Issuance of Not to Exceed $2,700,000 General Obligation Bonds.
3a. Resolution 21-38, a Resolution Authorizing the Issuance of $2,460,000 General Obligation Bonds, Series 2021, and Levying a Tax for the Payment Thereof.
H. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Set the Public Hearing date for the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget for March 15, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
2. Set the Public Hearing date to review the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract and Estimated Cost for April 5, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
3. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of $98,699.30.
4. Pay Request from Farnsworth Group for the Public Services Center- North Addition 2021 for the amount of $3,812.30.
5. Class B Native Wine Permit for Wild Carrot.
6. Class C Beer Permit for Kwik Star #707.
I. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 21-32, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 2 to the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Contract for Project #2 of the Waverly CDBG Housing Rehabilitation Program.
2. Resolution 21-33, a Resolution accepting the Project #1 of the Waverly CDBG Housing Rehabilitation Program as complete and approving final pay request.
3. Resolution 21-34, a Resolution approving marketing proposals from AMPERAGE Marketing for the continuation of the Community Marketing Plan through Fiscal Year 2020-21.
4. Resolution 21-24, a Resolution approving Supplemental Agreement No. 1 for Engineering Services for the Traffic Study 2020 project.
5. Resolution 21-35, a Resolution approving the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program Application for reimbursement of eligible airport expenses for the Waverly Municipal Airport.
6. Resolution 21-36, a Resolution approving Contract, Bonds, and Certificate of Insurance from Cardinal Construction Inc. for the Cedar River Park Bid Package 2- Ball Field Installation and Paving project and authorizing the Mayor to sign the contract.
7. Second Reading of Ordinance 1087, an Ordinance amending the Sewer Rates, Charges, and Minimum Rates for Fiscal Years 2021-22 and 2022-23 and Setting March 15, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the date, time, and place for a Public Hearing.
8. Second Reading of Ordinance 1088, an Ordinance amending the Solid Waste Rates, Charges, and Base Rates for Fiscal Years 2021-22 and 2022-23 and Setting March 15, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the date, time, and place for a Public Hearing.
9. First Reading of Ordinance 1089, an Ordinance repealing and replacing Waverly Municipal Code’s Chapter 53, Peddlers, Solicitors, and Transient Merchants.
10. Discussion with possible action of funding level for Waverly Chamber of Commerce FY2021-22 request.
11. Revisit and affirm Resolution 20-126, a Resolution requiring face masks be worn by any member of the public while being an occupant of a public building.
J. Staff Updates
K. City Council Comments
L. Mayor’s Comments
M. Adjournment