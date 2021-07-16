Council Work Session from 6:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. to tour the Water Department Facility just across from the City Hall parking lot on the south.
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance.
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless
additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a
whole and not to any individual member.)
F. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Biennial Bridge Inspections (vehicle) for the amount of $477.60.
2. Pay Request from Align Architecture & Planning, PLC for the South Riverside Park and Plaza for the amount of $7,140.00.
3. Cash Disbursements for June, 2021.
G. Regular Business
1. Resolution 21-114, a Resolution approving a Plat of Survey for Parcel H located at 1366
190th Street.
2. Resolution 21-115, a Resolution approving a Plat of Survey for Parcel WW located at 93 Vista
Circle.
3. Resolution 21-116, a Resolution approving a Plat of Survey for Parcel Z located at 1504 4th Street SW.
4. Resolution 21-119, a Resolution approving a Professional Services Agreement between the City of Waverly and Farnsworth Group for the first phase (design work) of building renovations at 117 1st Street NE (City Water Division) and the second phase (bid and construction documents).
5. Resolution 21-117, a Resolution approving Contract, Bonds, and Certificate of Insurance from Peterson Contractors, Inc. for the Cedar Lane Culvert Replacements project and authorizing the Mayor to sign the contract.
6. Resolution 21-118, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 1 and Pay Application No. 4 for the Cedar River Park Bid Package 2- Ball Field Installation and Paving project.
7. Resolution 21-109, a Resolution approving Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate Cost for the Construction of the South Riverside Park Plaza project.
8. Resolution 21-110, a Resolution awarding Contract for the Construction of the South Riverside Park Plaza project.
9. Resolution 21-120, a Resolution approving the purchase of (2) Kubota Z411KW-3-48 Zero Turn Mowers for the Leisure Services Harlington Cemetery Division.
10. First Reading of Ordinance 1093, an Ordinance rezoning Parcel Q located on Fairholm Drive from A-1 (Agricultural District) to R-1 (Single Family Residential District) and setting a public hearing for August 2, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.
11. Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1091 rezoning two parcels from A-1 (Agricultural District) to M-2 (Heavy Industrial District).
12. Update from Staff on City Projects
H. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Board of Adjustment Minutes May 10, 2021
2. Monthly Financials June 2021
I. Staff Updates
J. City Council Comments
K. Mayor’s Comments
L. Adjournment