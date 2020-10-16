The Governor of Iowa has declared a Public Emergency because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Mayor has determined that an in-person meeting of the City Council is impossible or impractical without violating the Governor’s mandates.
When an in-person meeting is “impossible or impractical,” Iowa Code Section 21.8 permits a governmental body to conduct a meeting by electronic means.
The meeting will be conducted by video conference using ZOOM from the Council Chambers. The Mayor and necessary City staff will be in the Council Chambers. The seven Council members will not be in the chambers but will participate via ZOOM conferencing.
Comments for items that are on the agenda or for the Public Hearing may be made by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
The video/audio conference of the meeting will be broadcast on the normal public access channels. We will strive to maintain the quality of the video and audio during that broadcast. Public access is available through this broadcast.
Meeting minutes will still be kept and will include a statement explaining why an in-person meeting was impossible or impractical.
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Approval of Agenda
D. Approval of Minutes
E. Public Hearing
During this public hearing, individuals may make comments by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on the Old WPC Dome Demolition 2020 project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate Cost.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 20-153, approving Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate Cost of $102,500.00 for the Old WPC Dome Demolition 2020 project.
1a. Resolution 20-154, a Resolution awarding Contract for the Old WPC Dome Demolition 2020 project.
F. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Approve the purchase of a 2020 Massey Ferguson 6714S Tractor with Bengal BB-22 Boom Mower from Deike Implement of Waverly, Iowa in the amount of $130,375.00 which includes the trade in of the 1980 International Tractor and boom mower for $9,000.00.
2. Pay Request from TEAM Services, Inc. for the HMA Pavement Widening with HMA Resurfacing for Business 218 North for the amount of $7,226.39.
3. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the 4th Street SW and 10th Street SW Reconstruction 2020 for the amount of $60,989.28.
4. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the Traffic Study 2020 for the amount of $5,582.50.
5. Pay Request from JB Holland for the Airport Runway 29 Extension 2018 for the amount of $88,922.17.
6. Pay Request from Steege Construction, Inc. for the Harlington Cemetery Storage Building for the amount of $20,426.00.
7. Pay Request from Wicks Construction, Inc. for the 4th Street SW & 10th Street SW Improvements 2020 for the amount of $553,260.10.
8. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Adams Parkway Bridge- Sanitary Sewer Force Main Inspection & Repair 2020 for the amount of $2,663.74.
9. Class C Liquor License for The Beach House.
G. Regular Business
1. Golf Commission update
2. Resolution 20-155, a Resolution approving a Plat of Survey for Parcel VV, being Lots 98 & 99, in the Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition.
3. Resolution 20-156, a Resolution approving a Plat of Survey located at 2433 Grand Avenue.
4. Resolution 20-157, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 4, accepting the 20th Street NW Reconstruction- Railroad Crossing Improvements at 20th St. NW and 5th Ave. NW 2018 project as complete, approving Pay Application No. 5 as the final payment.
5. Resolution 20-158, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 1, accepting the 20th Street NW Reconstruction 2020 project as complete, approving Pay Application No. 3 as the final payment, and approving the Supplemental Agreement.
6. Resolution 20-159, a Resolution setting October 27, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the Date, Time, and Place for the Consultation with Taxing Authorities and Setting November 16, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the Date, Time, and Place for a Public Hearing on a Proposed Amendment No. 6 to the Waverly Unified Urban Renewal Plan in the City of Waverly, State of Iowa.
7. Resolution 20-160, adopting a Resolution of Necessity and setting
October 27, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the Date, Time, and Place for the Consultation with Taxing Authorities and Setting November 16, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the Date, Time, and Place for a Public Hearing on the adoption of the West Waverly Urban Renewal Plan in the City of Waverly, State of Iowa.
8. Resolution 20-161, approving the purchase of a 2020 John Deere 50G Compact Excavator for the Public Works Department.
H. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Planning and Zoning Commission Minutes September 3, 2020
2. Bremer-Waverly Law Board Minutes September 14, 2020
3. Economic Development Commission Minutes September 15, 2020
4. Monthly Financials September, 2020
I. Staff Updates
J. City Council Comments
K. Mayor’s Comments
L. Adjournment