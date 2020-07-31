The Governor of Iowa has declared a Public Emergency because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Mayor has determined that an in-person meeting of the City Council is impossible or impractical without violating the Governor’s mandates.
When an in-person meeting is “impossible or impractical,” Iowa Code Section 21.8 permits a governmental body to conduct a meeting by electronic means.
The meeting will be conducted by video conference using ZOOM from the Council Chambers. The Mayor and necessary City staff will be in the Council Chambers. The 7 Council members will not be in the chambers but will participate via ZOOM conferencing.
Comments for items that are on the agenda or for the Public Hearing may be made by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
The video/audio conference of the meeting will be broadcast on the normal public access channels. We will strive to maintain the quality of the video and audio during that broadcast. Public access is available through this broadcast.
Meeting minutes will still be kept and will include a statement explaining why an in-person meeting was impossible or impractical.
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Guest Councilperson
The Guest Councilmember for August will be Will Alexander.
G. Proclamation.
1. American Wind Week
H. Public Hearing
During this public hearing, individuals may make comments by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on Ordinance 1077, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of a Parcel owned by Robert and Lindee Juhl located to the west of Horton Road from R-4 (Multiple Family Residential District) to R-1 (Single Family Residential District).
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve the Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1077, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of a Parcel owned by Robert and Lindee Juhl located to the west of Horton Road from R-4 (Multiple Family Residential District) to R-1 (Single Family Residential District).
2. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on Ordinance 1078, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of a Parcel owned by JCLJ Ventures, LLC located on 12th Street NE from A-1 (Agricultural District) to R-1 (Single Family Residential District).
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve the Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1078, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of a Parcel owned by JCLJ Ventures, LLC located on 12th Street NE from A-1 (Agricultural District) to R-1 (Single Family Residential District).
I. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay Request from Farnsworth Group for the Public Services Center- North Addition 2021 for the amount of $25,916.75.
2. Pay Request from Blacktop Service Co. for the Bituminous Seal Coat Program 2020 for the amount of $180,446.48.
3. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of $15,272.48.
4. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the 3rd Street SE Bridge Removal for the amount of $217.27.
5. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Old WPC Dome Demolition 2020 for the amount of $5,174.00.
6. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the Airport Apron Rehab 2020 for the amount of $2,635.00.
7. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the Airport Runway 29 Extension 2018 for the amount of $18,381.43.
8. Pay Request from JB Holland for the Airport Runway 29 Extension 2018 for the amount of $292,420.54.
9. Pay Request from Baker Enterprises for the 20th Street NW Improvements 2020 for the amount of $243,683.65.
10. Pay Request from Hall & Hall Engineers, Inc. for the Youth Ballfields 2019 (Cedar River Park) for the amount of $25,288.40.
11. Pay Request from Mehmert Tiling, Inc. for the Cedar River Park (Bid Package 1- Grading & Utility Installation) for the amount of $118,505.34.
12. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the Traffic Study 2020 for the amount of $10,897.50.
13. Pay Request from Wicks Construction, Inc. for the 4th Street SW and 10th Street SW Improvements 2020 for the amount of $349,726.12.
14. Class B Liquor License (Hotel/Motel) for Cobblestone Inn & Suites.
J. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 20-114, a Resolution awarding an Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Contract to Kirvan Enterprises LLC for Project #1 of the Waverly CDBG Post-Flood Housing Rehabilitation Program.
2. Resolution 20-115, a Resolution awarding an Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Contract to Kirvan Enterprises LLC for Project #2 of the Waverly CDBG Post-Flood Housing Rehabilitation Program.
3. Resolution 20-116, a Resolution approving a plat of survey for Parcel ID 0526376010 and 206 Summit Drive for Brian Hunemuller.
4. Resolution 20-117, a Resolution approving Mission Properties, LLC’s façade reimbursement request.
5. Resolution 20-118, a Resolution approving the acquisition of Sewer Main Easements from Waverly Area Veterans Post (WAVP) and Gregory and Lisa Gasch for the sewer main extension to serve Whitetail Bluff Subdivision.
Agreement.
6. Resolution 20-119, a Resolution approving Contract Documents for the Business 218 North HMA Resurfacing 2020 project.
7. Resolution 20-120, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 1 to the 4th Street SW (IA 116) & 10th Street SW Improvements 2020 project.
8. Resolution 20-121, a Resolution approving the relocation of a sanitary sewer main around St. John Church and approving the sanitary sewer main easement.
9. Resolution 20-122, a Resolution approving the inspection and repair, snooper truck rental, and Professional Services Agreement for the sanitary sewer force main inspection located on the Adams Parkway Bridge.
10. Resolution 20-123, a Resolution approving the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Agreement to perform a flight inspection on Runway 29 at the Waverly Municipal Airport.
11. Resolution 20-124, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 1 to the Cedar River Park- Phase 1 Grading Project.
12. Resolution 20-125, a Resolution approving Construction Guarantees for the Whitetail Bluff public improvements.
13. Approval of the Mayoral Appointment.
K. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Library Board Minutes May 8, 2020
2. Library Board Minutes June 9, 2020
3. Golf Commission Minutes June 9, 2020
4. Leisure Services Commission Minutes June 18, 2020
5. Library Board Minutes July 8, 2020
L. Staff Updates
M. City Council Comments
N. Mayor’s Comments
O. Adjournment