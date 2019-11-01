A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Guest Councilperson
The Guest Councilmember for November will be Nick Schwake.
F. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to 5 minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
G. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Approve the purchase of a 2020 Polaris Ranger 1000 for the Vegetation Management Division of Leisure Services from Myers Polaris of Fairbank, Iowa for the purchase price of $13,940.00.
2. Pay Request from VJ Engineering for the Cedar Lane Reconstruction 2019 for the amount of $9,849.69.
3. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of $17,730.24.
4. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Infrastructure Modeling- Water Distribution System & Sanitary Sewer Collection System 2019 for the amount of $1,730.64.
5. Pay Request from Stanley Consultants, Inc. for the Cedar River Parkway (East) Improvements 2018 for the amount of $15,423.10.
6. Class C Liquor License for Prairie Links Golf and Event Center.
7. Class E Liquor License for Fareway Stores, Inc. #561.
H. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 19-176, a Resolution approving the area north of the Soccer Complex along Cedar River Parkway as the future location for Youth Ball Diamonds.
2. Resolution 19-183, a Resolution approving the continuation of the Ball Diamond Task Force, further known as Task Force.
3. Leisure Services Commission update
4. Resolution 19-182, a Resolution approving the Support and Financial Commitment from the City of Waverly for the Main Street Program in Waverly, Iowa.
5. Resolution 19-162, a Resolution approving a revised Development Agreement with 4 Queens Real Estate, LLC.
6. Resolution 19-177, a Resolution approving the Option Tower and Ground Space Lease agreement and accompanying First Amendment to the City’s West Water Tower lease agreement between the City and USCOC of Greater Iowa, LLC (US Cellular).
7. Resolution 19-178, a Resolution approving Contract, Bonds, and Certificate of Insurance from Boomerang Corp. for the E. Bremer Avenue Sanitary Sewer Extension 2019 project and authorizing the Mayor to sign the contract.
8. Resolution 19-179, a Resolution accepting the Sanitary Sewer Manhole Rehabilitation 2019 project as complete and approving Pay Estimate No. 2 as the final pay request to Josh’s Construction.
9. Resolution 19-180, a Resolution accepting the Cedar River Parkway (East) Improvements 2018 project as complete, approving Contract Modification 7, approving Contract Modification 8, and approving Pay Application No. 22 as the final payment to Cramer & Associates.
10. Resolution 19-181, a Resolution approving the special assessment proceedings for the replacement of substandard water and sanitary sewer services as a part of the 4th Street SW (IA 116) & 10th Street SW Improvements projects and setting November 18, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the date, time, and place for a Public Hearing.
11. First Reading of Ordinance 1067, an Ordinance adding and removing authority for traffic control devices and adopting the revised Appendix E.
I. Staff Updates
J. City Council Comments
K. Mayor’s Comments
L. Adjournment