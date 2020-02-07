A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Guest Councilperson
G. Proclamation.
1. Proclamation for Iowa Honey Bee Day.
H. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five
minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
I. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Approve the purchase of a 2020 Dodge Ram 2500 3/4 -ton 4x4 Pickup for the Equipment Services Division from Krueger Auto of Waverly, Iowa for the total purchase price of $28,870.00.
2. Approve the purchase of a 2020 Dodge Ram 3500 1-ton Cab & Chassis for the Sewer Line Maintenance Division from Krueger Auto of Waverly, Iowa for the total purchase price of $23,829.00.
3. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the Airport Obstruction Removal Project 2020 for the amount of $5,400.00.
4. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the Airport Runway 29 Extension 2018 for the amount of $2,156.53.
5. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the 20th Street NW Reconstruction 2018- Phase 1 RR Crossing Improvements for the amount of $5,402.96.
6. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates, Inc. for the 4th Street SW Reconstruction 2020 for the amount of $39,166.64.
7. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates, Inc. for the 10th Street SW Reconstruction 2020 for the amount of $2,237.77.
8. Pay Request from Pit Pros, Inc. for the Fall 2019 Sludge Hauling and Disposal for the amount of $26,913.92.
9. Pay Request from Hall & Hall Engineers, Inc. for the Youth Ballfields 2019 for the amount of $25,250.13.
10. Pay Request from ATC Group Services LLC for the Youth Ballfields 2019 for the amount of $4,700.00.
11. Pay Request from A & R Land Services, Inc. for relocation assistance services for the Airport Land Acquisition 2012 for the amount of $600.00.
12. Class C Liquor License for Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar.
13. Ownership update for Hy-Vee.
J. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 20-07, a Resolution approving Crawdad Burrow, LLC’s façade reimbursement request and Paula and David Stevenson’s façade reimbursement request.
2. First Reading of Ordinance 1070, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of property owned by JDM Property Holdings LLC located at 208 9th Avenue NW and 1005 Adams Parkway from R-2 (One and Two Family Residential) to P-D (Planned Development District) and Setting a Public Hearing.
3. Resolution 20-08, a Resolution approving the final plan and cost estimate to authorize the purchase of items and for approving competitive bidding of street tree and sidewalk decorative brick installation for the Bremer Avenue Streetscape Project.
4. Resolution 20-09, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 1 and approving Pay Application No. 4 for the Cedar Lane Reconstruction 2019 project.
5. Resolution 20-10, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 1, accepting the
E. Bremer Avenue Sanitary Sewer Extension 2019 project as complete, approving Pay Estimate No. 1, and approving Pay Estimate No. 2 as the final pay request.
6. Resolution 20-11, a Resolution approving an amendment to the City of Waverly- City Council Rules of Procedure.
7. Approval of Council Liaisons to the Boards and Commissions.
K. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Planning and Zoning Commission Minutes November 7, 2019
2. Board of Adjustment Minutes November 11, 2019
3. Bremer-Waverly Law Board Minutes January 13, 2020
4. Senior Center Calendar February 2020
L. Staff Updates
M. City Council Comments
N. Mayor’s Comments
O. Adjournment