The Governor of Iowa has declared a Public Emergency because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Mayor has determined that an in-person meeting of the City Council is impossible or impractical without violating the Governor’s mandates.
When an in-person meeting is "impossible or impractical," Iowa Code Section 21.8 permits a governmental body to conduct a meeting by electronic means.
The meeting will be conducted by video conference using ZOOM from the Council Chambers. The Mayor and necessary City staff will be in the Council Chambers. The 7 Council members will not be in the chambers but will participate via ZOOM conferencing.
Comments for items that are on the agenda or for the Public Hearing may be made by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
The video/audio conference of the meeting will be broadcast on the normal public access channels. We will strive to maintain the quality of the video and audio during that broadcast. Public access is available through this broadcast.
Meeting minutes will still be kept and will include a statement explaining why an in-person meeting was impossible or impractical.
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Approval of Agenda
D. Approval of Minutes
E. Public Hearing
During this public hearing, individuals may make comments by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on the Demolition of the Old Cemetery Shop and Construction of the new Cemetery Shop in the Harlington Cemetery plans, specifications, form of contract, and estimated cost.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 20-109, approving Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate Cost of $153,930.00 for the Demolition of the Old Cemetery Shop and Construction of the New Cemetery Shop in the Harlington Cemetery.
1a. Resolution 20-110, Awarding Contract for the Demolition of the Old
Cemetery Shop and Construction of the New Cemetery Shop in the Harlington Cemetery.
2. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on Ordinance 1077, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of a Parcel owned by Robert and Lindee Juhl located to the west of Horton Road from R-4 (Multiple Family Residential District) to R-1 (Single Family Residential District).
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve the Second Reading of Ordinance 1077, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of a Parcel owned by Robert and Lindee Juhl located to the west of Horton Road from R-4 (Multiple Family Residential District) to R-1 (Single Family Residential District).
3. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on Ordinance 1078, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of a Parcel owned by JCLJ Ventures, LLC located on 12th Street NE from A-1 (Agricultural District) to R-1 (Single Family Residential District).
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve the Second Reading of Ordinance 1078, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of a Parcel owned by JCLJ Ventures, LLC located on 12th Street NE from A-1 (Agricultural District) to R-1 (Single Family Residential District).
F. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay Request from Midland GIS Solutions, LLC for the GIS Data Collection 2019 for the amount of $24,916.00.
2. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the 4th Street SW and 10th Street SW Reconstruction 2020 for the amount of $7,958.00.
3. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the 20th Street NW Improvements 2020 for the amount of $12,559.98.
4. Pay Request from Mehmert Tiling, Inc. for the Cedar River Park Bid Package 1- Grading & Utility Installation for the amount of $150,957.60.
5. Pay Request from Wicks Construction, Inc. for the 4th Street SW & 10th Street SW Improvements 2020 for the amount of $128,201.57.
6. Cash Disbursements for June 2020.
G. Regular Business
1. Resolution 20-111, a Resolution approving the purchase of a replacement server for the security cameras at the Public Services Center.
2. Resolution 20-112, a Resolution approving a Final Plat for the proposed Whitetail Bluff Addition.
3. Resolution 20-113, a Resolution approving the creation of a Human Equity and Diversity Task Force.
4. Review the proposed inspection and repair of the sanitary sewer force main located on the Adams Parkway Bridge.
5. Second Reading of Ordinance 1076, an Ordinance amending Chapter 37, Section 37.2 of the Waverly Municipal Code.
6. Approval of Heather Beaufore as the Council Liaison to the Human Equity and Diversity Task Force.
H. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Board of Adjustment Minutes May 11, 2020
2. Historic Preservation Commission Minutes (revised) May 26, 2020
3. Bremer-Waverly Law Board Minutes June 8, 2020
4. Airport Commission Minutes June 11, 2020
5. Monthly Financials June, 2020
I. Staff Updates
J. City Council Comments
K. Mayor’s Comments
L. Adjournment