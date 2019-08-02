A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Guest Councilperson
The Guest Councilmember for August will be Kris Glaser.
G. Proclamation
1. National Night Out
2. American Wind Week
H. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
I. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay Request from Elliott Equipment Co. for the 500 65-gallon and 250 35-gallon blue recycling containers for the amount of $43,845.12.
2. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Adams Parkway Bridge Repairs 2019 for the amount of $25,624.20.
3. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the 2019 Waverly Biennial Bridge Inspections for the amount of 1,125.42.
4. Pay Request from Stanley Consultants, Inc. for the Cedar River Parkway (East) Improvements 2018 for the amount of $64,714.80.
5. Approve purchase of a 2019 John Deere Z950R ZTrak Mower for $8,600.00 with trade in from P&K Midwest of Waverly, Iowa for the Leisure Services Cemetery Division.
6. Outdoor premise extension for Big Ben Pour House for an event on August 24, 2019.
7. Setting the Public Hearing date for August 19, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall for the Waverly Health Center Expansion Project site plan review and amendment.
8. Cash Disbursements for June, 2019.
J. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 19-127, a Resolution approving an Intergovernmental Cooperative Contract with Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments (INRCOG) to create a Housing Needs Assessment.
2. Resolution 19-128, a Resolution approving the low bids for Golf Course Maintenance Equipment.
3. Resolution 19-129, a Resolution approving Well #5 Inspection & Repair invoice.
4. Resolution 19-130, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 1, accepting the Adams Parkway Bridge Repair 2019 project as complete and approving Pay Estimate No. 3 as the final pay request.
5. Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1063, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of property owned by Wavtown Properties located at 1316 4th Street SW from R-1 (Single Family Residential) to C-2 (Commercial).
6. Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1064, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of 34.62 acres of property owned by Hanawalt Farms, LLC located east of 39th Street NE and North of Hwy 3 from A-1 (Agricultural) to M-1 (Light Industrial).
7. Resolution 19-131, a Resolution approving a plat of survey for Parcel H and accepting the right of way Warranty Deed for 39th Street NE.
8. Resolution 19-132, a Resolution Setting August 12, 2019 at 8:00 A.M. in the Office of the City Attorney at City Hall as the Date, Time, and Place for the Consultation with Taxing Authorities and Setting September 9, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the Date, Time, and Place for a Public Hearing on a Proposed Amendment No. 5 to the Waverly Unified Urban Renewal Plan in the City of Waverly, State of Iowa.
9. Approval of the Mayoral Appointments.
K. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Library Board of Trustees Minutes June 11, 2019
L. Staff Comments
M. City Council Comments
N. Mayor’s Comments
O. Executive Session
1. To discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body in that litigation as provided by Section 21.5 of the Code of Iowa.
P. Adjournment