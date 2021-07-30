A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Guest Councilperson
The Guest Councilmember for August will be Dr. Debora Johnson- Ross.
G. Presentation of Plaque of Appreciation.
1. Council presents a plaque of appreciation to former Planning and Zoning Commission member Hank Bagelmann.
H. City Staff Introduction
Danielle Stratton is the new Human Resources Manager.
I. Public Hearing
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on the acceptance of an offer for the sale of the property at 517 3rd Street SE, Waverly, Iowa and the authorization of the transfer of property to the Buyer.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 21-121, accepting an offer for the sale of city-owned residential property at 517 3rd Street SE, Waverly, Iowa and to authorizing the transfer of property to Jazmine Garcia- Chanjan for the sum of $149,500.00 and subject to the normal Seller’s closing costs including realty fee, administrative fee, abstract continuation, tax proration, revenue stamps, and miscellaneous repair costs.
2. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on Ordinance 1092, an Ordinance amending the Zoning Map of the City of Waverly for multiple properties abutting or located within the Dry Run Creek waterway in Southwest and Northwest Waverly to be rezoned to either R-1 (Residential District) or R-2 (One- and Two-Family Residential District) or U-1 (Environmentally Sensitive Protected District).
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Second Reading of Ordinance 1092, an Ordinance amending the Zoning Map of the City of Waverly for multiple properties abutting or located within the Dry Run Creek waterway in Southwest and Northwest Waverly to be rezoned to either R-1 (Residential District) or R-2 (One- and Two-Family Residential District) or U-1 (Environmentally Sensitive Protected District).
3. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on Ordinance 1093, an Ordinance rezoning Parcel Q located on Fairholm Drive from A-1 (Agricultural District) to R-1 (Single Family Residential District).
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Second Reading of Ordinance 1093, an Ordinance rezoning Parcel Q located on Fairholm Drive from A-1 (Agricultural District) to R-1 (Single Family Residential District).
3a. Approve to suspend the rules and move directly to the Third and Final Reading.
3b. Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1093, an Ordinance rezoning Parcel Q located on Fairholm Drive from A-1 (Agricultural District) to R-1 (Single Family Residential District).
J. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five
minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be
addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
K. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Approve the purchase of a 2023 Freightliner M2/Labrie Automizer 29-cubic yard refuse packer from Truck County of Cedar Rapids, Iowa for the net purchase price of $223,206.00 which will include a camera and 5 year/100,000-mile engine and transmission extended warranties.
2. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the SRF Sponsored Project for the amount of $1,597.12.
3. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of $19,007.12.
4. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Rolling Prairie Trail Extension 2020 for the amount of $6,022.91.
5. Pay Request from Farnsworth Group for the Public Services Center- North Addition 2021 for the amount of $4,274.98.
6. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the Traffic Study 2020 for the amount of $16,019.00.
7. Pay Request from Baker Enterprises for the Eagle Ridge Drive & Cul-De-Sac Extension 2021 for the amount of $70,126.62.
8. Pay Request from Blacktop Service Co. for the Bituminous Seal Coat Program 2021 for the amount of $174,228.22.
9. Pay Request from Hall & Hall Engineers, Inc. for the Youth Ballfields 2019 (Cedar River Park) for the amount of $9,898.20.
10. Pay Request from Chosen Valley Testing, Inc. for the Public Services Center North Addition 2021 for the amount of $1,717.00.
11. Pay Request from Chosen Valley Testing, Inc. for the Public Services Center North Addition 2021 for the amount of $685.00.
12. Class B Liquor License for Cobblestone Inn & Suites.
L. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 21-122, a Resolution approving Contract, Bonds, and Certificate of Insurance from Building & Grounds LLC for the South Riverside Park Plaza project and authorizing the Mayor to sign the contract.
M. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Human Equity & Diversity Commission Minutes June 8, 2021
N. Staff Updates
O. City Council Comments
P. Mayor’s Comments
Q. Adjournment