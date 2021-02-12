The Mayor has determined that an in-person meeting of the City Council is impossible or impractical due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When an in-person meeting is "impossible or impractical," Iowa Code Section 21.8 permits a governmental body to conduct a meeting by electronic means.
The meeting will be conducted by video conference using ZOOM from the Council Chambers. The Mayor and necessary City staff will be in the Council Chambers. The 7 Council members will not be in the chambers but will participate via ZOOM conferencing.
Comments for items that are on the agenda or for the Public Hearing may be made by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
The video/audio conference of the meeting will be broadcast on the normal public access channels. We will strive to maintain the quality of the video and audio during that broadcast. Public access is available through this broadcast.
Meeting minutes will still be kept and will include a statement explaining why an in-person meeting was impossible or impractical.
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Approval of Agenda
D. Approval of Minutes
E. Public Hearing
During this public hearing, individuals may make comments by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing to set the Maximum Property Tax Dollars for the City’s Proposed Fiscal Year 2021-22 Budget.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 21-17, approving the Maximum Property Tax Dollars from Certain Levies for the City’s Proposed Fiscal Year 2021-22 Budget.
2. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing for the Cedar River Park Bid Package 2- Ball Field Installation and Paving project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate Cost.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 21-18, approving Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate Cost of $2,528,995.52 for the Cedar River Park Bid Package 2- Ball Field Installation and Paving project.
2a. Resolution 21-19, a Resolution awarding Contract for the Cedar River Park Bid Package 2- Ball Field Installation and Paving project.
F. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Set the Public Hearing date to review the construction of the South Riverside Shelter project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract and Estimated Cost for March 1, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
2. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the Cedar Lane Reconstruction for the amount of $12,528.45.
3. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the 4th Street SW and 10th Street SW Reconstruction 2020 for the amount of $7,533.88.
4. Pay Request from Cresco Building Service, Inc. for the Public Services Center North Addition 2021 for the amount of $12,350.00.
5. Class C Liquor License for Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar.
6. Cash Disbursements for January, 2021.
G. Regular Business
1. Resolution 21-20, a Resolution approving the purchase and installation of a replacement security camera system for the Waverly Municipal Airport.
2. Resolution 21-21, a Resolution establishing Subdivision Sidewalk Infill Program Criteria.
4. Resolution 21-22, a Resolution approving the Final Assessment Schedule for the 4th Street SW (IA 116) & 10th Street SW Improvements 2020 project.
5. Resolution 21-23, a Resolution accepting the Business 218 North HMA Resurfacing 2020 project as complete and approving Pay Estimate No. 4 as the final pay request.
6. Resolution 21-24, a Resolution approving Supplemental Agreement No. 1 for Engineering Services for the Traffic Study 2020 project.
7. Resolution 21-25, a Resolution approving a Lease Agreement between the City of Waverly and William Lowe for 2021 rental ground within the City’s Airport Safety Zone.
8. Resolution 21-26, a Resolution authorizing a settlement with Iowa Workforce Development regarding the former Red Fox Inn property development by 1859 Ventures, LLC.
9. Resolution 21-27, a Resolution Fixing Date for a Meeting on the Proposition of the Issuance of Not to Exceed $2,700,000 General Obligation Bonds of the City of Waverly, State of Iowa (For Essential Corporate Purposes), and Providing for Publication of Notice Thereof for a Public Hearing on March 1, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
10. First Reading of Ordinance 1087, an Ordinance amending the Sewer Rates, Charges, and Minimum Rates for Fiscal Years 2021-22 and 2022-23.
11. First Reading of Ordinance 1088, an Ordinance amending the Solid Waste Rates, Charges, and Base Rates for Fiscal Years 2021-22 and 2022-23.
12. Discussion with Waverly Chamber of Commerce regarding FY2021-22 Budget funding request.
13. Approval of the Mayoral Appointments.
H. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Historic Preservation Commission Minutes November 23, 2020
2. Planning and Zoning Commission Minutes December 3, 2020
3. Monthly Financials January, 2021
I. Staff Updates
J. City Council Comments
K. Mayor’s Comments
L. Adjournment