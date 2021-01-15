The governor of Iowa has declared a Public Emergency because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The mayor has determined that an in-person meeting of the City Council is impossible or impractical without violating the governor’s mandates.
When an in-person meeting is “impossible or impractical,” Iowa Code Section 21.8 permits a governmental body to conduct a meeting by electronic means.
The meeting will be conducted by video conference using ZOOM from the Council Chambers. The mayor and necessary city staff will be in the Council Chambers. The seven council members will not be in the chambers, but will participate via ZOOM conferencing.
Comments for items that are on the agenda or for the public hearing may be made by submitting them prior to the meeting to the city clerk, mayor or any of the council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
The video/audio conference of the meeting will be broadcast on the normal public access channels. We will strive to maintain the quality of the video and audio during that broadcast. Public access is available through this broadcast.
Meeting minutes will still be kept and will include a statement explaining why an in-person meeting was impossible or impractical.
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Approval of Agenda
D. Approval of Minutes
E. Public Hearing
During this public hearing, individuals may make comments by submitting them prior to the meeting to the city clerk, mayor or any of the council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on Ordinance 1085, an Ordinance vacating and transferring cul-de-sacs Spyglass Hill and Pinehurst Point in Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition in the Waverly Municipal Code.
The mayor and city council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve First Reading of Ordinance 1085, vacating and transferring cul-de-sacs Spyglass Hill and Pinehurst Point in Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition in the Waverly Municipal Code.
F. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Approve the purchase of a 2021 Chrysler 7-passenger Mini Van from Stew Hansen Dodge City of Urbandale, Iowa, for the amount of $28,999.
2. Set the public Hearing date to review the Cedar River park bid Package 2 – ball field installation and paving project plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for 7 p.m. Feb. 15, 2021 in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
3. Pay request from Snyder & Associates for the 4th Street SW and 10th Street SW Reconstruction 2020 for the amount of $50,457.21.
4. Pay request from WHKS & Co. for the 3rd Street SE Bridge removal for the amount of $405.28.
5. Pay request from WHKS & Co. for the Old WPC Dome Demolition 2020 for the amount of $656.74.
6. Pay request from McClure Engineering Co. for the Airport Runway 29 Extension 2018 for the amount of $2,700.00.
7. Pay request from Farnsworth Group, Inc. for the Public Services Center – North Addition 2021 for the amount of $13,675.59.
8. Class C Liquor License for Joe’s Knight Hawk.
9. Class C Liquor License for Casa Robles.
G. Regular Business
1. Resolution 21-08, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 1 to the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Contract for Project #2 of the Waverly CDBG Housing Rehabilitation Program.
2. Resolution 21-09, a Resolution approving a Professional Services Agreement with WHKS & Co. for the 2021 vehicle bridge inspections.
3. Resolution 21-10, a Resolution approving Contract, Bonds, and Certificate of Insurance from Cresco Building Service for the Public Services Center- North Addition 2021 project and authorizing the Mayor to sign the contract.
4. Resolution 21-11, a Resolution approving the purchase of Builders Risk Insurance for the Public Services Center- North Addition 2021 project.
5. Resolution 21-12, a Resolution approving an agreement for material inspection and testing services with Chosen Valley Testing for the Public Services Center- North Addition 2021 project.
6. Resolution 21-13, a Resolution accepting the Cemetery Building project as complete, approving Pay Application No. 5, and approving Pay Application Retainage as the final pay request.
7. Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1086, an Ordinance repealing and replacing Waverly Municipal Code’s Chapter 102, Flood Plain Management.
8. Review of FY 2020 City of Waverly Audit by Chad Regnier from Williams & Company P.C.
9. Review of the Council Policies and Procedures.
10. Approval of the Mayoral Appointments.
H. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Bremer-Waverly Law Board Minutes December 14, 2020
2. Monthly Financials December, 2020
I. Staff Updates
J. City Council Comments
K. Mayor’s Comments
L. Adjournment