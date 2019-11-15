A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Approval of Agenda
D. Approval of Minutes
E. Public Hearing
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on Resolution 19-184
approving a resolution of necessity for water and sanitary sewer service improvements as part of the 4th Street SW (IA 116) & 10th Street SW Improvements project and adopting the Preliminary Assessment Schedule.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments,
the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 19-184, approving a resolution of necessity for water and sanitary sewer service improvements as part of the 4th Street SW (IA 116) & 10th Street SW Improvements project and adopting the Preliminary Assessment Schedule setting values of affected properties and establishing maximum assessments for each property.
F. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five
minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be
addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
G. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Approve the purchase of replacement large-volume water meters from Metering and Technology Solutions of Burnsville, Minnesota for the quoted price of $12,582.00 plus shipping.
2. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the E. Bremer Avenue Sanitary Sewer Extension 2019 for the amount of $1,347.01.
3. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Business 218 North Resurfacing 2020 for the amount of $5,217.23.
4. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the 10th Street SW Improvements 2020 for the amount of $6,453.50.
5. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the 4th Street SW Reconstruction 2020 for the amount of $19,314.50.
6. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the 20th Street NW Improvements 2020 for the amount of $4,000.00.
7. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the Waverly Municipal Airport Runway 29 Extension 2018 for the amount of $15,544.07.
8. Pay Request from Midland GIS Solutions for the GIS Data Collection 2019 for the amount of $20,000.00.
9. Pay Request from Impact7G for the Waverly Municipal Airport Obstruction Removal Project 2020 for the amount of $3,380.00.
H. Regular Business
1. Resolution 19-185, a Resolution approving the Stipulation and Agreement to settle litigation with Richard C. Schulz and approving setting a special rate for sanitary sewer service provided to the Star Motel.
2. Resolution 19-190, a Resolution determining to proceed with the issuance of Hospital Revenue Notes in an aggregate principal amount of not to exceed $27,063.000, setting parameters and approving an Indenture of Trust, one or more Note Purchase Agreements, the use of an official statement and other documents related thereto.
3. Resolution 19-186, a Resolution accepting the Citywide Asphalt Patching- Fall 2019 project as complete and approving Pay Estimate No. 1 as the final pay request to Heartland Asphalt.
4. Resolution 19-187, a Resolution approving the Iowa DOT Cooperative Agreement for Primary Road Project for the 4th Street SW (IA 116) Improvements project from near 3rd Avenue SW to near 8th Avenue SW.
5. Resolution 19-188, a Resolution approving and authorizing a Form of Interim Loan and Disbursement Agreement by and between the City of Waverly and the Iowa Finance Authority, and authorizing and providing for the issuance and securing the payment of $780,000 Sewer Revenue Capital Loan Notes Anticipation Project Note, Series 2019, of the City of Waverly, Iowa, under the provisions of the Code of Iowa, and providing for a method of payment of said Note.
6. Resolution 19-189, a Resolution declaring an Official Intent under treasury regulation 1.150-2 to issue debt to reimburse the City for certain original expenditures paid in connection with specified projects.
7. Resolution 19-174, a Resolution accepting certification filed by the Finance Director to the Bremer County Auditor detailing the amount of new loans, advances, and indebtedness which qualify for payment from Tax Increment Revenues of the Waverly Unified Urban Renewal Plan.
7a. Approve Fiscal Year 2019 State Urban Renewal Report.
8. Second Reading of Ordinance 1067, an Ordinance adding and removing authority for traffic control devices and adopting the revised Appendix E.
8a. Approve to suspend the rules and move directly to the Third and Final Reading.
8b. Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1067, an Ordinance adding and removing authority for traffic control devices and adopting the revised Appendix E.
9. First Reading of Ordinance 1068, an Ordinance Adopting the “City Code of the City of Waverly, Iowa” and Setting a Public Hearing.
I. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. City of Waverly State Annual Financial Report FY 2019
2. Historic Preservation Commission Minutes August 26, 2019
3. Historic Preservation Commission Minutes September 23, 2019
4. Ball Diamond Task Force Minutes October 7, 2019
5. Monthly Financials October, 2019
6. Senior Center Calendar November 2019
J. Staff Updates
K. City Council Comments
L. Mayor’s Comments
M. Adjournment