The Governor of Iowa has declared a Public Emergency because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Mayor has determined that an in-person meeting of the City Council is impossible or impractical without violating the Governor’s mandates.
When an in-person meeting is “impossible or impractical,” Iowa Code Section 21.8 permits a governmental body to conduct a meeting by electronic means.
The meeting will be conducted by video conference using ZOOM from the Council Chambers. The Mayor and necessary City staff will be in the Council Chambers. The 7 Council members will not be in the chambers but will participate via ZOOM conferencing.
Comments for items that are on the agenda or for the Public Hearing may be made by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
The video/audio conference of the meeting will be broadcast on the normal public access channels. We will strive to maintain the quality of the video and audio during that broadcast. Public access is available through this broadcast.
Meeting minutes will still be kept and will include a statement explaining why an in-person meeting was impossible or impractical.
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Approval of Agenda
D. Approval of Minutes
E. Public Hearing
During this public hearing, individuals may make comments by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing for the Third Reading of Ordinance 1074, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of Parcel ID 1006400002 owned by the Bremer County Fair Association located to the east of 39th Street NE from A-1 (Agricultural District) to M-1 (Light Industrial District).
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve the Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1074, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of Parcel ID 1006400002 owned by the Bremer County Fair Association located to the east of 39th Street NE from A-1 (Agricultural District) to M-1 (Light Industrial District).
F. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Approve the purchase of three (3) traffic signal vehicle detection cameras from General Traffic Controls of Spencer, Iowa for the quoted price of $56,760.00.
2. Pay Request from Midland GIS Solutions, LLC for the GIS Data Collection 2019 for the amount of $40,000.00.
3. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the 4th Street SW Reconstruction 2020 for the amount of $7,927.50.
4. Pay Request from Feldman Concrete for the Downtown Alley Reconstruction 2020 for the amount of $14,703.47.
5. Cash Disbursements for May 2020.
G. Regular Business
1. Resolution 20-92, a Resolution approving Contract, Bonds, and Certificate of Insurance from Mehmert Tiling Inc. for the Cedar River Park- Phase 1 Grading project and authorizing the Mayor to sign the contract.
2. Resolution 20-93, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 4, accepting the Airport Obstruction Removal Project 2020 as complete, and approving Pay Application No. 4 as the final pay request.
3. Resolution 20-94, a Resolution approving application to the Iowa Department of Transportation for State Recreational Trails funding and directing execution of said application by the Waverly City Council.
4. Resolution 20-95, a Resolution appointing UMB Bank, n.a. of West Des Moines, Iowa to serve as paying agent, bond registrar, and transfer agent, approving the paying agent and bond registrar and transfer agent agreement and authorizing the execution of the agreement.
5. Resolution 20-96, a Resolution authorizing and providing for the issuance of $5,270,000 General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020A, and amending the levy of taxes to pay said bonds; approval of the Tax Exemption Certificate and Continuing Disclosure Certificate.
6. Resolution 20-97, a Resolution appointing UMB Bank, n.a. of West Des Moines, Iowa to serve as paying agent, bond registrar, and transfer agent, approving the paying agent and bond registrar and transfer agent agreement and authorizing the execution of the agreement.
7. Resolution 20-98, a Resolution authorizing and providing for the issuance of $700,000 Taxable General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020B, and amending the levy of taxes to pay said bonds; approval of the Continuing Disclosure Certificate.
H. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Ball Diamond Task Force Minutes March 2, 2020
2. Bremer-Waverly Law Board Minutes April 13, 2020
3. Monthly Financials May, 2020
I. Staff Updates
J. City Council Comments
K. Mayor’s Comments
L. Adjournment