A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Approval of Agenda
D. Approval of Minutes
E. Public Hearing
1. This is the date, time, and place for a public hearing on Ordinance 1063, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of property owned by Wavtown Properties located at 1316 4th Street SW from R-1 (Single Family Residential) to C-2 (Commercial).
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Second Reading of Ordinance 1063, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of property owned by Wavtown Properties located at 1316 4th Street SW from R-1 (Single Family Residential) to C-2 (Commercial).
2. This is the date, time, and place for a public hearing on Ordinance 1064, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of 34.62 acres of property owned by Hanawalt Farms, LLC located east of 39th Street NE and North of Hwy 3 from A-1 (Agricultural) to M-1 (Light Industrial).
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Second Reading of Ordinance 1064, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of 34.62 acres of property owned by Hanawalt Farms, LLC located east of 39th Street NE and North of Hwy 3 from A-1 (Agricultural) to M-1 (Light Industrial).
F. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five
minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be
addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
G. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay Request from AHTS Architects for the Waverly Senior Housing- 420 Bldg. Project for the amount of $3,008.95 to be paid by Waverly Senior Housing.
2. Pay Request from Steege Construction, Inc. for the Waverly Senior Housing- 420 Bldg. Project for the amount of $232,084.59 to be paid by Waverly Senior Housing.
3. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the Waverly Municipal Airport Runway 29 Extension – Design/Bidding Services for the amount of $7,779.00.
4. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the 4th Street SW Reconstruction 2020 Project for the amount of $24,055.26.
5. Pay Request from Cramer and Associates, Inc. for the Adams Parkway Bridge Repairs 2019 for the amount of $231,469.83.
6. Pay Request from Cramer and Associates, Inc. for the Cedar River Parkway (East) Improvements 2018 for the amount of $367,352.37.
7. Pay Request from Blacktop Service Co. for the 2019 Bituminous Seal Coat Program for the amount of $81,540.38.
8. Pay Request from Elliott Equipment Co. for the 500 65-gallon and 250 35-gallon blue recycling containers for the amount of $43,845.12.
9. Pay Request from Waverly Utilities for the adding the water graph to the bill template and for Cogsdale user support for the amount of $11,089.84.
10. Class B Liquor License (Hotel/Motel) for Cobblestone Inn & Suites.
H. Regular Business
1. Resolution 19-119, approving a contract with Rebecca Lawin McCarley, d.b.a. SPARK Consulting to complete a reconnaissance level survey of the northeast residential neighborhood in Waverly.
2. Resolution 19-120, awarding the Downtown Alley Reconstruction 2019 project and authorizing the City Attorney to review and approve the Performance and Payment Bonds.
3. Resolution 19-121, approving Pay Application No. 1, accepting the Dog Park Sidewalk 2019 project as complete, and approving Pay Estimate No. 2 as final pay request.
4. Resolution 19-122, approving quote for the School Pedestrian Ramp Construction 2019 project.
5. Resolution 19-123, approving the creation of a Ball Diamond Task Force.
6. Resolution 19-124, approving the quote for soil borings at the City’s proposed youth ballfield location.
7. Cancellation of the July 22, 2019 Study Session meeting.
I. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Planning and Zoning Commission Minutes February 7, 2019
2. Historic Preservation Commission Minutes March 25, 2019
3. Economic Development Commission Minutes April 9, 2019
4. Airport Commission Minutes May 9, 2019
(the addendum was corrected from previously approved minutes)
5. Waverly Senior Center Calendar July, 2019
J. Staff Comments
K. City Council Comments
L. Mayor’s Comments
M. Adjournment