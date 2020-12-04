The Governor of Iowa has declared a Public Emergency because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Mayor has determined that an in-person meeting of the City Council is impossible or impractical without violating the Governor’s mandates.
When an in-person meeting is "impossible or impractical," Iowa Code Section 21.8 permits a governmental body to conduct a meeting by electronic means.
The meeting will be conducted by video conference using ZOOM from the Council Chambers. The Mayor and necessary City staff will be in the Council Chambers. The 7 Council members will not be in the chambers but will participate via ZOOM conferencing.
Comments for items that are on the agenda or for the Public Hearing may be made by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
The video/audio conference of the meeting will be broadcast on the normal public access channels. We will strive to maintain the quality of the video and audio during that broadcast. Public access is available through this broadcast.
Meeting minutes will still be kept and will include a statement explaining why an in-person meeting was impossible or impractical.
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Guest Councilperson
G. Public Hearing
During this public hearing, individuals may make comments by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on the Resolution 20-180 approving a resolution of necessity for water service improvements as a part of the 1st Street NW Reconstruction 2021 project and adopting The Preliminary Assessment Schedule.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 20-180, a Resolution approving a resolution of necessity for water service improvements as a part of the 1st Street NW Reconstruction 2021 project and adopting The Preliminary Assessment Schedule setting values of affected properties and establishing maximum assessments for each property.
2. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on Ordinance 1082, an Ordinance Adopting the “City Code of the City of Waverly, Iowa”.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Second Reading of Ordinance 1082, an Ordinance Adopting the “City Code of the City of Waverly, Iowa”.
H. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay Request from Chicago Central & Pacific for the 20th Street NW Reconstruction RR Crossing Improvements at 20th Street NW- 2018 Crossing Gates & Signals for the amount of $11,649.00.
2. Pay Request from Modern Design, Inc. dba Optometric Architects for the Cedar River Park Youth Ballfields for the amount of $17,945.62.
3. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Old WPC Dome Demolition 2020 for the amount of $4,597.44.
4. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of $48,500.50.
5. Pay Request from SAM, LLC. for the GIS Data Collection 2019 for the amount of $11,833.00.
6. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the Airport Runway 29 Extension 2018 for the amount of $13,180.00.
7. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the 1st Street NW Reconstruction 2021 for the amount of $37,918.68.
8. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Business 218 North Resurfacing 2020 for the amount of $2,457.33.
9. Special Class C Liquor License for Asian Garden.
10. Class E Liquor License for Hy-Vee.
11. Class C Liquor License for The Dirty Dog American Bar and Grill.
12. Cash Disbursements for October, 2020.
I. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 20-181, a Resolution awarding an Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Contract to Kirvan Enterprises LLC for Project #3 of the Waverly CDBG Housing Rehabilitation Program.
2. Resolution 20-182, a Resolution awarding an Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Contract to Kirvan Enterprises LLC for Project #4 of the Waverly CDBG Housing Rehabilitation Program.
3. Resolution 20-183, a Resolution awarding an Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Contract to Kirvan Enterprises, LLC for Project #5 of the Waverly CDBG Housing Rehabilitation Program.
4. Resolution 20-190, a Resolution approving a contract with INRCOG for Waverly to use funding from CARES Act to carry out economic resiliency activities to address impacts from the COVID-19 Pandemic.
5. Resolution 20-184, a Resolution approving a preliminary plat for a residential development for the proposed Walnut Ridge Subdivision on property located off of 12th Street NE.
6. Resolution 20-185, a Resolution approving a Plat of Survey for Parcel QQ and Parcel RR in Lot 2 and Parcel SS and Parcel TT in Lot 3 in the Bridle Spur Estates Subdivision.
7. Resolution 20-186, a Resolution setting December 21, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the date, time, and place for a Public Hearing for consideration of a Resolution for the vacation and transfer of Parcel Y to Sugar Beet, LLC in exchange for an Ingress-Egress & Utility Easement over property owned and developed by Sugar Beet, LLC.
8. Resolution 20-187, a Resolution approving the Professional Services Agreement with Snyder & Associates for the Cedar Lane Reconstruction (North) 2021 project.
9. Resolution 20-188, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 3 to the 4th Street SW (IA 116) & 10th Street SW Improvements 2020 project and Pay Application No. 10.
10. Resolution 20-189, a Resolution authorizing the vacation of an utility easement and establishing a new easement within Parcel H.
11. Setting December 21, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the date, time, and place for a Public Hearing for the First Reading of Ordinance 1084, an Ordinance vacating right of way of 20th Street SW located within Parcel H, according to Plat of Survey recorded as Doc. No. 20021492 in the Bremer County Records, and North of a point 300 feet North of the Southeast corner of Parcel H.
12. First Reading of Ordinance 1083, an Ordinance creating the Human Equity and Diversity Commission for the City of Waverly and Setting December 21, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the date, time, and place for a Public Hearing.
13. Second Reading of Ordinance 1080, amending the current Waverly TIF Ordinance 1066 in connection with the approval of Amendment No. 6 to the Waverly Unified Urban Renewal Plan.
13a. Approve to suspend the rules and move directly to the Third and Final Reading.
13b. Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1080, amending the current Waverly TIF Ordinance 1066 in connection with the adoption of Amendment No. 6 to the Waverly Unified Urban Renewal Plan.
14. Second Reading of Ordinance 1081, establishing a new TIF Ordinance in connection with the adoption of the West Waverly Unified Urban Renewal Plan.
14a. Approve to suspend the rules and move directly to the Third and Final Reading.
14b. Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1081, establishing a new TIF Ordinance in connection with the adoption of the West Waverly Unified Urban Renewal Plan.
15. Discussion and possible action for the 3rd Street SE Bridge memorialization.
16. Revisit and affirm Resolution 20-126, a Resolution requiring face masks be worn by any member of the public while being an occupant of a public building.
17. Cancellation of December 28, 2020 Study Session meeting due to the holiday.
18. Approval of the Mayoral Appointments.
J. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Airport Commission Minutes July 9, 2020
2. Board of Adjustment Minutes September 14, 2020
3. Planning & Zoning Commission Minutes October 1, 2020
4. Economic Development Commission Minutes October 13, 2020
5. Golf Commission Minutes October 13, 2020
6. Leisure Services Commission Minutes October 15, 2020
K. Staff Updates
L. City Council Comments
M. Mayor’s Comments
N. Adjournment