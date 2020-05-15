The Governor of Iowa has declared a Public Emergency because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Mayor has determined that an in-person meeting of the City Council is impossible or impractical without violating the Governor’s mandates.
When an in-person meeting is “impossible or impractical,” Iowa Code Section 21.8 permits a governmental body to conduct a meeting by electronic means.
The meeting will be conducted by video conference using ZOOM from the Council Chambers. The Mayor and necessary City staff will be in the Council Chambers. The 7 Council members will not be in the chambers but will participate via ZOOM conferencing.
Comments for items that are on the agenda or for the Public Hearing may be made by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
The video/audio conference of the meeting will be broadcast on the normal public access channels. We will strive to maintain the quality of the video and audio during that broadcast. Public access is available through this broadcast.
Meeting minutes will still be kept and will include a statement explaining why an in-person meeting was impossible or impractical.
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Approval of Agenda
D. Approval of Minutes
E. Public Hearing
During this public hearing, individuals may make comments by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2020 Budget Amendment.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 20-74, approving amending the FY 2020 budget.
2. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing to consider the vacation and conveyance of a portion of 6th Street NW from North right-of-way line of 6th Avenue NW to the South right-of-way line of the Cedar River Railroad Co., a parcel 66-foot-wide and 95-foot-deep, to Roy and Kathleen Petersen.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 20-75, approving the vacation and conveyance of a portion of 6th Street NW from North right-of-way line of 6th Avenue NW to the South right-of-way line of the Cedar River Railroad Co., a parcel 66-foot-wide and 95-foot-deep, to Roy and Kathleen Petersen without cost on the condition that the nuisance conditions be abated.
3. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing for the First Reading of Ordinance 1073, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of a portion of 6th Street NW from North right-of-way line of 6th Avenue NW to the South right-of-way line of the Cedar River Railroad Co. from a City owned street to M-1 (Light Industrial).
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve the First Reading of Ordinance 1073, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of a portion of 6th Street NW from North right-of-way line of 6th Avenue NW to the South right-of-way line of the Cedar River Railroad Co. from a City owned street to M-1 (Light Industrial).
4. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing for the Cedar River Park- Phase 1 Grading Project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate Cost.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 20-76, approving Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate Cost of $1,037,267.00 for the Cedar River Park- Phase 1 Grading Project.
4a. Resolution 20-77, a Resolution awarding Contract for the Cedar River
Park- Phase 1 Grading Project.
F. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay Request from Midland GIS Solutions, LLC for the GIS Data Collection 2019 for the amount of $18,000.00.
2. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the 4th Street SW Reconstruction 2020 for the amount of $8,872.24.
3. Pay Request from Chicago Central & Pacific for the 20th Street NW Reconstruction RR Crossing Improvements at 20th Street NW- 2018 for the amount of $24,547.51.
4. Pay Request from Schrader Excavating & Grading Co. for the Waverly Municipal Airport Obstruction Removal Project 2020 for the amount of $8,082.12.
5. Pay Request from J.B. Holland for the Waverly Municipal Airport Runway 29 Extension 2018 for the amount of $136,815.56.
6. Pay Request from Tiedt Nursery, LTD. for the E. Bremer Avenue Sanitary Sewer Extension 2019 for the amount of $4,200.00.
7. Class B Native Wine Permit for Renewed Purpose.
8. Ownership update for Pizza Hut #4348.
9. Class B Beer License for Pizza Hut #4348.
10. Class C Liquor License for GT MillerTyme.
11. Cash Disbursements for April 2020.
G. Regular Business
1. Resolution 20-78, approving the purchase of a used 2016 Doosan G25E-5 forklift for the Public Works Department.
2. Resolution 20-79, approving the Iowa DOT City Bridge Funding Agreement for the replacement of the 3rd Street SE Bridge over the Cedar River.
3. Resolution 20-80, approving the Professional Services Agreement with WHKS & Co. for the 3rd Street SE Bridge Replacement 2021 project.
4. Resolution 20-81, a Resolution approving the INRCOG Memorandum of Understanding for grant writing services related to the application for State Recreational Trails (SRT) funds for the Rolling Prairie Trail Extension 2021.
5. Resolution 20-82, a Resolution approving the CARES Act Airport Grant Agreement for reimbursement of eligible airport expense for the Waverly Municipal Airport.
6. Resolution 20-83, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 2, accepting the Waverly Senior Housing Project 2019 as complete, approving Pay Application No. 13, and approving Pay Application No. 14 as the final pay request.
7. Resolution 20-84, a Resolution approving a Plat of Survey to create the proposed Parcel F located south of 240th Street for Mark Lenius.
8. Resolution 20-85, a Resolution directing the advertisement for sale of $5,270,000 General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020A and $700,000 Taxable General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020B, and approving electronic bidding procedures and Official Statement.
9. Resolution 20-86, A Resolution approving the acquisition of a right-of-way parcel from Waverly Bowling Lanes, Inc. for the 4th Street SW Reconstruction Project.
10. First Reading of Ordinance 1074, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of Parcel ID 1006400005 and Parcel ID 1006400002 owned by the Bremer County Fair Association located to the east of 39th Street NE from A-1 (Agricultural District) to M-1 (Light Industrial District) and Setting June 15, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the date, time, and place for a Public Hearing.
11. Approval of the Mayoral Appointments.
H. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Leisure Services Commission Minutes April 23, 2020
2. Monthly Financials April, 2020
I. Staff Updates
J. City Council Comments
K. Mayor’s Comments
L. Adjournment