A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Guest Councilperson
The Guest Councilmember for October will be Mary Ventullo.
G. Public Hearing
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on the E. Bremer
Avenue Sanitary Sewer Extension 2019 project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract and Estimate Cost.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Resolution 19-149, A Resolution approving Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract and Estimated Cost of $218,143 for the E. Bremer Avenue Sanitary Sewer Extension 2019 Project.
1a. Resolution 19-150, a Resolution awarding contract for the
E. Bremer Avenue Sanitary Sewer Extension 2019 project.
H. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five
minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be
addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
I. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay Request from Construction Materials Testing for the Airport Runway 29 Extension 2018 for the amount of $3,194.75.
2. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the 20th Street NW Improvements 2020 for the amount of $20,303.80.
3. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the Waverly Municipal Airport Runway 29 Extension 2018 for the amount of $17,012.24.
4. Pay Request from Cramer & Associates, Inc. for the Cedar River Parkway (East) Improvements 2018 for the amount of $261,537.48.
5. Pay Request from Stanley Consultants, Inc. for the Cedar River Parkway (East) Improvements 2018 for the amount of $34,507.12.
6. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates, Inc. for the 4th Street SW Reconstruction 2020 project for the amount of $25,653.00.
7. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates, Inc. for the 10th Street SW Improvements 2020 project for the amount of $8,173.57.
8. Special Class C Liquor License for Wartburg College for an alumni event to be held at Tendrils Rooftop Garden.
J. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 19-151, a Resolution approving the Bremer County Fair Lease Agreement.
2. Resolution 19-152, a Resolution approving John Rieger Trust’s façade reimbursement request.
3. Resolution 19-153, a Resolution approving a preliminary plat to re-subdivide property located at 3601 E. Bremer Avenue for Nutrien Ag Solution, INC.
4. Resolution 19-154, a Resolution approving a final plat to re-subdivide property located at 3601 E. Bremer Avenue for Nutrien Ag Solution, INC.
5. Resolution 19-155, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 1, accepting the Slurry Seal Program 2019 project as complete, approving Pay Estimate
No. 1, and approving Pay Estimate No. 2 as the final pay request.
6. Resolution 19-156, a Resolution approving an IDOT Airport Improvement Program Agreement for the Waverly Municipal Airport Obstruction Removal Project 2020.
7. Resolution 19-157, a Resolution approving McClure Engineering Company’s Task Order No. 4 Agreement for project design and administration services and Impact7G Asbestos Survey Agreement for asbestos testing and report for the Waverly Municipal Airport Obstruction Removal Project 2020.
8. Resolution 19-158, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 2 and approving Pay Application No. 3 for the 20th Street NW Reconstruction Railroad Crossing Improvements at 20th Street NW and 5th Avenue NW- 2018 project.
9. Resolution 19-159, a Resolution accepting the Downtown Alley Reconstruction 2019 project as complete and approving Pay Estimate No. 1 as the final pay request.
10. Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1066, amending the current Waverly
TIF Ordinance 1060 in connection with the adoption of Amendment No. 5 to the Waverly Unified Urban Renewal Plan.
11. Discussion of the September 25, 2019 Iowa Department of Transportation
meeting.
K. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Historic Preservation Commission Minutes April 22, 2019
2. Economic Development Commission Minutes June 11, 2019
3. Historic Preservation Commission Minutes June 24, 2019
4. Economic Development Commission Minutes July 9, 2019
5. Library Board of Trustees Minutes July 9, 2019
6. Planning and Zoning Commission Minutes August 1, 2019
7. Library Board of Trustees Minutes August 13, 2019
8. Leisure Services Commission Minutes August 15, 2019
L. Staff Comments
M. City Council Comments
N. Mayor’s Comments
O. Adjournment