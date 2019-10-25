Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

A. Call to Order.

B. Roll Call

C. Approval of Agenda.

D. Approval of Minutes.

E. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)

F. Study Session Calendar.

1. Presentation by Brian MacLearn of the Waverly Kiwanis Club

2. Leisure Services Commission update

3. Ball Diamond Task Force update

G. Reports from Boards and Commissions

1. Board of Adjustment Minutes August 27, 2019

2. Ball Diamond Task Force Minutes September 23, 2019

H. Staff Updates

I. City Council Comments

J. Mayor’s Comments

K. Executive Session

1. To discuss collective bargaining strategy for upcoming City Unit and City Unit

negotiations as provided by Section 20.17(3) of the Code of Iowa.

L. Adjournment

