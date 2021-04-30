The Mayor and Council have determined that an in-person meeting of the City Council is impossible or impractical due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When an in-person meeting is “impossible or impractical,” Iowa Code Section 21.8 permits a governmental body to conduct a meeting by electronic means.
The meeting will be conducted by video conference using ZOOM from the Council Chambers. The Mayor and necessary City staff will be in the Council Chambers. The 7 Council members will not be in the chambers but will participate via ZOOM conferencing.
Comments for items that are on the agenda or for the Public Hearing may be made by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members, by calling 319-596-0179, or at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUod-2grT8pGd1Ma_4FDSKv0vkNI_cvLcAZ during the meeting.
The video/audio conference of the meeting will be broadcast on the normal public access channels. We will strive to maintain the quality of the video and audio during that broadcast. Public access is available through this broadcast.
Meeting minutes will still be kept and will include a statement explaining why an in-person meeting was impossible or impractical.
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Guest Councilperson
The Guest Councilmember for May will be Barbara Glasener.
G. Public Hearing
During this public hearing, individuals may make comments by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing to review and approve the Zoning Map Update.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 21-67, approving the new Zoning Map Update for the City of Waverly.
2. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing for the consideration of the Request for Proposal (RFP) for development process for disposition of the former Washington Irving Elementary School site.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 21-68, approving the Request for Proposal (RFP) process for the redevelopment of the former Washington Irving Elementary School Site and approving to move forward with the process to rezone the parcel to R-3 Residential.
H. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Setting the Public Hearing date for May 17, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall to amend the Fiscal Year 2021 Operating Budget.
2. Set the Public Hearing date to review an application for a State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan for June 7, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
3. Set the Public Hearing date to review the Cedar Lane Culvert Replacements project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract and Estimated Cost for June 7, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
4. Approve the purchase of an ORION 3.0 camera system demonstration unit from Mid-Iowa Solid Waste Co. Inc of Johnston, Iowa for the purchase price of $20,500.00.
5. Pay Request from Farnsworth Group for the Public Services Center- North Addition 2021 for the amount of $11,965.88.
6. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Rolling Prairie Trail Extension 2020 for the amount of $629.87.
7. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the 1st Street NW Reconstruction 2021 for the amount of $1,303.30.
8. Pay Request from Hall & Hall Engineers, Inc. for the Youth Ballfields 2019 (Cedar River Park) for the amount of $5,446.50.
9. Pay Request from Cardinal Construction, Inc. for the South Riverside Park & Shelter 2020 for the amount of $2,381.40.
10. Class B Native Wine Permit for Renewed Purpose.
11. Ownership update for Wal-Mart Supercenter #1005.
12. Class C Liquor License for Wooden Foot Saloon.
I. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 21-69, a Resolution approving contract with Institute for Decision Making (IDM) at the University of Northern Iowa (UNI) for Economic Development Commission’s Strategic Planning.
2. Resolution 21-70, a Resolution directing the allocation of 2021 American Rescue Plan funds.
3. Resolution 21-71, a Resolution endorsing the application for COVID-19 Relief Recreational Trails Program funds for the replacement of the Ivanhoe Bridge and Baskin’s Creek Bridge on the Waverly Rail Trail Segment of the Rolling Prairie Trail.
4. Resolution 21-72, a Resolution approving final pay request and additional tree to Wells Hollow Landscaping for Waverly Streetscape Tree Project 2020.
5. Resolution 21-73, a Resolution approving Change Order No. 1 to the South Riverside Park & Shelter project.
6. Resolution 21-74, a Resolution approving Contract, Bonds, and Certificate of Insurance from Baker Enterprises for the Eagle Ridge Drive & Cul-De-Sac Extension and authorizing the Mayor to sign the Contract.
7. Resolution 21-75, a Resolution Fixing Date for a Meeting on the Authorization of a Loan and Disbursement Agreement and the Issuance of Not to Exceed $13,300,000 Sewer Revenue Capital Loan Notes of the City of Waverly, State of Iowa, and Providing for Publication of Notice Thereof for a Public Hearing on May 17, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
8. Resolution 21-76, a Resolution adopting updates for the City of Waverly Employee Handbook.
9. Resolution 21-65a, an ADDENDUM to Resolution 21-65, amending and replacing Resolution 20-126 Requiring Face Masks be Worn by Any Member of the Public While Being an Occupant of a Public Building.
J. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Library Board of Trustees Minutes March 9, 2021
K. Staff Updates
L. City Council Comments
M. Mayor’s Comments
N. Adjournment