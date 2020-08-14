The Governor of Iowa has declared a Public Emergency because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Mayor has determined that an in-person meeting of the City Council is impossible or impractical without violating the Governor’s mandates.
When an in-person meeting is "impossible or impractical," Iowa Code Section 21.8 permits a governmental body to conduct a meeting by electronic means.
The meeting will be conducted by video conference using ZOOM from the Council Chambers. The Mayor and necessary City staff will be in the Council Chambers. The 7 Council members will not be in the chambers but will participate via ZOOM conferencing.
Comments for items that are on the agenda may be made by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
The video/audio conference of the meeting will be broadcast on the normal public access channels. We will strive to maintain the quality of the video and audio during that broadcast. Public access is available through this broadcast.
Meeting minutes will still be kept and will include a statement explaining why an in-person meeting was impossible or impractical.
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Approval of Agenda
D. Approval of Minutes
E. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay Request from SAM, LLC (formerly known as Midland GIS Solutions, LLC) for the GIS Data Collection 2019 for the amount of $8,815.00.
2. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the 4th Street SW and 10th Street SW Reconstruction 2020 for the amount of $55,546.15.
3. Pay Request from Construction Materials Testing for the Airport Runway 29 Extension 2018 for the amount of $7,087.50.
4. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the Airport Runway 29 Extension 2018 for the amount of $11,802.85.
5. Pay Request from Mehmert Tiling, Inc. for the Cedar River Park (Bid Package 1- Grading and Utility Installation) for the amount of $101,619.75.
6. Pay Request from Wicks Construction Inc. for the 4th Street SW & 10th Street SW Improvements 2020 for the amount of $343,406.51.
7. Cash Disbursements for July 2020.
F. Regular Business
1. Resolution 20-127, a Resolution approving Gerald Woodin’s façade reimbursement request.
2. Resolution 20-128, a Resolution approving the acquisition of Sewer Main Easement from Waverly Area Veterans Post (WAVP) for the sewer main extension to serve Whitetail Bluff Subdivision or approving the authorizing the use of eminent domain to acquire the easement.
3. Resolution 20-129, a Resolution approving the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Grant Agreement for federal assistance for moving and relocation expenses and easement acquisition for the Airport Safety Zone project at the Waverly Municipal Airport.
4. Resolution 20-130, a Resolution accepting the Bituminous Seal Coat Program 2020 as complete, approving Change Order No. 1, and approving Pay Estimate No. 2 as the final pay request.
5. Resolution 20-131, a Resolution accepting the Exchange Building Project as complete and approving Pay Estimate No. 4 as the final pay request.
6. Resolution 20-132, a Resolution approving to preserve a section of the 3rd Street SE Bridge.
7. First Reading of Ordinance 1079, an Ordinance amending Section 104.4.01 Fireworks of the Waverly Municipal Code and Setting a Public Hearing.
G. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Monthly Financials July, 2020
H. Staff Updates
I. City Council Comments
J. Mayor’s Comments
K. Adjournment