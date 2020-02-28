A. Call to Order
F. Guest Councilperson
The Guest Councilmember for March will be Emily Russell.
G. Community Highlight
Recognition of Waverly-Shell Rock High School Wrestling Team 2020 State Championships.
H. Public Hearing
1. This is the date, time and place for a Public Hearing on a Resolution Instituting
Proceedings to Take Additional Action for the Issuance of Not to Exceed
$700,000 General Obligation Bonds.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments,
the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 20-20, approving a Resolution Instituting Proceedings to Take Additional Action for the Issuance of Not to Exceed $700,000 General Obligation Bonds.
2. This is the date, time and place for a Public Hearing on a Resolution Instituting
Proceedings to Take Additional Action for the Issuance of Not to Exceed
$5,500,000 General Obligation Bonds.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments,
the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 20-21, approving a Resolution Instituting Proceedings to Take Additional Action for the Issuance of Not to Exceed $5,500,000 General Obligation Bonds.
2a. Resolution 20-22, a Resolution Authorizing the Issuance of $5,970.000 General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020, and Levying a Tax for the Payment Thereof.
2b. Resolution 20-23, A Resolution approving an Engagement Agreement between the City of Waverly and Ahlers and Cooney P.C. in its capacity as Bond Counsel in connection with the issuance of $5,970,000 General Obligation Bonds, Series 2020.
3. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing for the 4th Street SW (IA 116) & 10th Street SW Improvements 2020 project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate Cost.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 20-24, approving Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate Cost of $4,914,664.00 for the 4th Street SW (IA 116) & 10th Street SW Improvements 2020 project.
3a. Resolution 20-25, a Resolution awarding Contract for the 4th Street SW (IA 116) & 10th Street SW Improvements 2020 project.
3b. Resolution 20-26, a Resolution approving Supplemental Amendment No. 1 to the Agreement for Engineering Services for the more complex hydraulic modeling of the 4th Street SW (IA 116) box culvert.
3c. Resolution 20-27, a Resolution approving Supplemental Amendment No. 2 to the Agreement for Engineering Services for construction engineering services associated with the 4th Street SW (IA 116) & 10th Street SW Improvements.
4. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing for the 20th Street NW Improvements 2020 project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate Cost.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 20-28, approving Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate Cost of $779,524.00 for the 20th Street NW Improvements 2020 project.
4a. Resolution 20-29, a Resolution awarding Contract for the 20th Street NW Improvements 2020 project.
4b. Resolution 20-30, a Resolution approving Amendment No. 4 to the Agreement for Engineering Services for the 20th Street NW Improvements 2020 project.
I. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five
minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be
addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
J. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Set the Public Hearing date for Fiscal Year 2020-21 Budget for March 16, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
2. Set the Public Hearing date to review the Downtown Alley Reconstruction 2020 project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract and Estimated Cost for
April 6, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
3. Pay request from McClure Engineering, Co. for the Waverly Municipal Airport Obstruction Removal for the amount of $7,050.00.
4. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the Waverly Municipal Airport Runway 29 Extension 2018 for the amount of $1,167.50.
5. Pay Request from Farnsworth Group for the Waverly Public Services – North Addition 2021 for the amount of $8,715.39.
6. Pay Request from Hall & Hall Engineers, Inc. for youth ball fields for the amount of $34,259.33.
7. Pay Request from Stanley Consultants Inc. for the Cedar River Parkway (East) Improvements 2018 for the amount of $16,406.73.
8. Pay Request from Stanley Consultants Inc. for the Cedar River Parkway (East) Improvements 2018 for the amount of $2,000.00.
9. Cash Disbursements for January, 2020.
K. Regular Business.
1. First Reading of Ordinance 1071, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of property owned by Amcon Construction Company LLC located at 1661 3rd Street SW from R-3 (Multiple Family Residential District) to C-1 (Commercial District) and Setting March 16, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the date, time, and place for a Public Hearing.
2. Update from the Waverly Volunteer Fire Department regarding the Fire Department Training Facility
3. Resolution 20-31, a Resolution authorizing condemnation of certain real property for the 4th Street SW Reconstruction project.
4. Resolution 20-32, a Resolution approving nuisance abatement actions against RR, LC, owner of the former Red Fox Inn at 1900 Heritage Way, Waverly and petition for title.
5. Resolution 20-33, a Resolution approving a Residential Lease Agreement between the City of Waverly and Brandon Marks and Sophia Grow for 517 3rd Street SE, Waverly.
5. Resolution 20-34, a Resolution approving Contract, Bond, and Certificate of Insurance from Schrader Excavating & Grading Co. for the Airport Obstruction Removal Project 2020 and authorizing the Mayor to sign the contract.
6. Resolution 20-35, approving Change Order No. 1 for upgrades to improve durability, maintenance, and performance of the building for the Waverly Senior Housing Project 2019.
7. Resolution 20-36, a Resolution approving a final plat to re-subdivide property located described as Parcel ID #0917200016 located in the Pheasant Ridge Subdivision for Adam and Kelly Moeller.
8. Resolution 20-37, a Resolution approving a contract between the City of Waverly and IBEW Local Union 288 (City Unit).
9. Resolution 20-38, a Resolution approving a contract between the City of Waverly and IBEW Local Union 288 (Public Safety Unit).
10. Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1070, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of property owned by JDM Property Holdings LLC located at 208 9th Avenue NW and 1005 Adams Parkway from R-2 (One and Two Family Residential) to P-D (Planned Development District).
11. Resolution 20-39, a Resolution approving a preliminary plat for a residential development to be known as “Whitetail Bluff Subdivision” on property located at 208 9th Avenue NW and 1005 Adams Parkway.
12. First Reading of Ordinance 1072, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of property owned by the City of Waverly for Parcel ID 0911200001 and Parcel ID 09112000018 located abutting the Cedar River Parkway from A-1 (Agricultural District) to R-2 (One & Two Family Residential District) and Setting March 16, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the date, time, and place for a Public Hearing.
L. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Historic Preservation Commission Minutes November 25, 2019
2. Library Board Minutes January 14, 2020
M. Staff Updates
N. City Council Comments
O. Mayor’s Comments
