The Mayor and Council have determined that an in-person meeting of the City Council is impossible or impractical due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When an in-person meeting is “impossible or impractical,” Iowa Code Section 21.8 permits a governmental body to conduct a meeting by electronic means.
The meeting will be conducted by video conference using ZOOM from the Council Chambers. The Mayor and necessary City staff will be in the Council Chambers. The 7 Council members will not be in the chambers but will participate via ZOOM conferencing.
Comments for items that are on the agenda or for the Public Hearing may be made by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
The video/audio conference of the meeting will be broadcast on the normal public access channels. We will strive to maintain the quality of the video and audio during that broadcast. Public access is available through this broadcast.
Meeting minutes will still be kept and will include a statement explaining why an in-person meeting was impossible or impractical.
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
1. Beaufore, Birgen, Drenkow, Glaser, Kangas, Rathe, and Schneider
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Guest Councilperson
The Guest Councilmember for April will be Dr. James Poock.
G. Proclamation.
1. Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
2. Fair Housing Month.
H. Public Hearing
During this public hearing, individuals may make comments by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate Cost.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 21-47, approving Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate Cost of $14,512,900 for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 project.
2. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing for the Eagle Ridge Drive & Cul-De-Sac Extension project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate Cost.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 21-48, approving Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate Cost of $593,904.00 for the Eagle Ridge Drive & Cul-De-Sac Extension project.
2a. Resolution 21-49, a Resolution awarding Contract for the Eagle Ridge Drive & Cul-De-Sac Extension project.
2b. Resolution 21-50, a Resolution approving an Escrow Agreement with US Bank for Echo Development Group, LLC as the payment guarantee to the City.
I. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Set the Public Hearing date to review an application for a State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan for May 17, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
2. Pay Request from Farnsworth Group for the Public Services Center- North Addition 2021 for the amount of $6,066.75.
3. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of $21,917.13.
4. Pay Request from Hall & Hall Engineers, Inc. for the Youth Ballfields 2019 (Cedar River Park) for the amount of $4,462.36.
5. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the Traffic Study 2020 for the amounts of $3,446.00 and $1,834.00.
6. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the Cedar Lane Reconstruction for the amount of $13,069.50.
7. Pay Request from Align Architecture & Planning, PLC for the South Riverside Park Master Plan- New Shelter for the amount of $10,000.00.
J. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 21-51, a Resolution approving the design of the Rock Island Depot Historic Signage and contract with Nagle Signs for the historical sign which will be placed at 109 1st Street SW, Waverly, Iowa.
2. Resolution 21-52, a Resolution approving Contract, Bonds, and Certificate of Insurance from Blacktop Service Co. for the Bituminous Seal Coat Program 2021 and authorizing the Mayor to sign the contract.
3. Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1089, an Ordinance repealing and replacing Waverly Municipal Code’s Chapter 53, Peddlers, Solicitors, and Transient Merchants.
4. Resolution 21-53, a Resolution approving the setting of Peddlers, Solicitors, Transient Merchants, and Mobile Food Vendors license application fees.
5. Approval to hold a special election to fill the upcoming Ward 2 vacancy.
6. Revisit and affirm Resolution 20-126, a Resolution requiring face masks be worn by any member of the public while being an occupant of a public building.
K. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Library Board of Trustees Minutes January 12, 2021
2. Leisure Services Commission Minutes January 21, 2021
3. Historic Preservation Commission Minutes January 25, 2021
4. Golf Commission Minutes February 9, 2021
5. Library Board of Trustees Minutes February 9, 2021
6. Historic Preservation Commission Minutes February 22, 2021
L. Staff Updates
M. City Council Comments
N. Mayor’s Comments
O. Adjournment