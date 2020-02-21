A. Call to Order.
B. Roll Call
C. Approval of Agenda.
D. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five
minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be
addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
E. Study Session Calendar.
1. Presentation by the Cedar Valley Friends of the Family
2. Economic Development Commission update
3. Review the Infrastructure Modeling- Water Distribution System and Sanitary Sewer Collection System
4. Review the WPC Facility Improvements 2020- Nutrient Reduction Improvements
5. Discussion of a Local Preference Purchasing Policy
F. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Economic Development Commission Minutes November 12, 2019
2. Airport Commission Minutes January 9, 2020
3. Planning & Zoning Commission Minutes January 9, 2020
4. Bremer-Waverly Law Board Minutes January 13, 2020
G. Staff Updates
H. City Council Comments
I. Mayor’s Comments
J. Adjournment