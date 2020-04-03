The Governor of Iowa has declared a Public Emergency because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Mayor has determined that an in-person meeting of the City Council is impossible or impractical without violating the Governor’s mandates.
When an in-person meeting is “impossible or impractical,” Iowa Code Section 21.8 permits a governmental body to conduct a meeting by electronic means.
The meeting will be conducted by video conference using ZOOM from the Council Chambers. The Mayor, City Administrator, City Clerk and City Attorney will be in the Council Chambers. The seven Council members will not be in the chambers but will participate via ZOOM conferencing.
The video/audio conference of the meeting will be broadcast on the normal public access channels. We will strive to maintain the quality of the video and audio during that broadcast. Public access is available through this broadcast.
Because there is one public hearing at this meeting, we will provide a ZOOM link for anyone that wants to comment during the public hearing. The link can be used on any computer, tablet or smartphone. Written comments submitted before the meeting are always welcome and will be shared with Council.
Meeting minutes will still be kept and will include a statement explaining why an in-person meeting was impossible or impractical.
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Pledge of Allegiance
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Approval of Minutes
F. Public Hearing
During this public hearing, individuals may join the meeting from a computer, tablet, or smart phone by using the following link:
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
You will be muted during most of the meeting. During the public hearing, you may ask to speak by raising your hand electronically or in the video feed. It would be helpful if you signed in with your name.
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing for the Downtown Alley Reconstruction 2020 project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate Cost.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 20-48, approving Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate Cost of $49,851.00 for the Downtown Alley Reconstruction 2020 project.
1a. Resolution 20-49, a Resolution awarding Contract for the Downtown
Alley Reconstruction 2020 project.
G. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay Request from Hall & Hall Engineers, Inc. for youth ball fields for the amount of $21,601.36.
2. Pay Request from Schrader Excavating & Grading Co. for the Airport Obstruction Removal Project 2020 for the amount of $41,767.16.
3. Class E Liquor License for Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
H. Regular Business.
1. Resolution 20-50, a Resolution approving Contract, Bonds, and Certificate of Insurance from Wicks Construction, Inc. for the 4th Street SW (IA 116) & 10th Street SW Improvements 2020 project and authorizing the Mayor to sign the contract.
2. Resolution 20-51, a Resolution approving Contract, Bonds, and Certificate of Insurance from Baker Enterprises for the 20th Street NW Improvements 2020 project and authorizing the Mayor to sign the contract.
3. Resolution 20-52, a Resolution approving Contract, Bonds, and Certificate of Insurance from Blacktop Service Co. for the Bituminous Seal Coat Program 2020 and authorizing the Mayor to sign the contract.
4. Resolution 20-53, a Resolution approving the Surface Transportation Block Grant (STBG) Program Federal-aid Swap Agreement No. 2-20-STBG-SWAP-016 between the City of Waverly and the Iowa DOT for the Business 218 North HMA Resurfacing 2020 project.
5. Resolution 20-54, a Resolution awarding Contract for the Crack Cleaning and Filling Project 2020.
6. Resolution 20-55, a Resolution awarding Contract for the Sanitary Sewer Lining 2020 project and authorizing the City Attorney to review and approve the Performance and Payment Bonds.
7. Resolution 20-56, approving Change Order No. 1 for the removal of trees on the Janssen property for the Airport Obstruction Removal Project 2020.
8. Resolution 20-57, approving Contract, Performance and Payment Bonds from Wells Hollow Landscaping for the Waverly Streetscape Tree Project 2020.
9. Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1071, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of property owned by Amcon Construction Company LLC located at 1661 3rd Street SW from R-3 (Multiple Family Residential District) to C-1 (Commercial District).
10. Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1072, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of property owned by the City of Waverly for Parcel ID 0911200001 and Parcel ID 09112000018 located abutting the Cedar River Parkway from A-1 (Agricultural District) to R-2 (One & Two Family Residential District).
11. Update on the 2020 Traffic Study
I. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Airport Commission Minutes February 12, 2020
J. Staff Updates
K. City Council Comments
L. Mayor’s Comments
M. Adjournment
