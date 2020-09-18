The Governor of Iowa has declared a Public Emergency because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Mayor has determined that an in-person meeting of the City Council is impossible or impractical without violating the Governor’s mandates.
When an in-person meeting is “impossible or impractical,” Iowa Code Section 21.8 permits a governmental body to conduct a meeting by electronic means.
The meeting will be conducted by video conference using ZOOM from the Council Chambers. The Mayor and necessary City staff will be in the Council Chambers. The 7 Council members will not be in the chambers but will participate via ZOOM conferencing.
Comments for items that are on the agenda may be made by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
The video/audio conference of the meeting will be broadcast on the normal public access channels. We will strive to maintain the quality of the video and audio during that broadcast. Public access is available through this broadcast.
Meeting minutes will still be kept and will include a statement explaining why an in-person meeting was impossible or impractical.
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
1. Beaufore, Birgen, Drenkow, Glaser, Kangas, Rathe, and Schneider
C. Approval of Agenda
D. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the 4th Street SW and 10th Street SW Reconstruction 2020 for the amount of $59,881.59.
2. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the 20th Street NW Improvements 2020 for the amount of $16,077.21.
3. Class C Liquor License for East Bremer Diner.
4. Cash Disbursements for August 2020.
E. Regular Business
1. Resolution 20-146, a Resolution approving a Plat of Survey located at 2415 Grand Avenue.
2. Resolution 20-147, a Resolution selecting a Development Proposal for the former Red Fox Inn located at 1900 Heritage Way.
3. Resolution 20-128, a Resolution approving the acquisition of a Sewer Main Easement from Waverly Area Veterans Post (WAVP) for the sewer main extension to serve Whitetail Bluff Subdivision or authorizing the use of eminent domain to acquire the easement.
4. Third and Final Reading of Ordinance 1079, an Ordinance amending Section 104.4.01 Fireworks of the Waverly Municipal Code.
5. Discussion regarding the Council Planning Session scheduled for October 26, 2020 Study Session.
6. Approval of the Mayoral Appointments.
F. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Planning and Zoning Commission Minutes August 6, 2020
2. Library Board of Trustees Minutes August 11, 2020
3. Monthly Financials August, 2020
G. Staff Updates
H. City Council Comments
I. Mayor’s Comments
J. Adjournment