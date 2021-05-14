The Mayor and Council have determined that an in-person meeting of the City Council is impossible or impractical due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When an in-person meeting is “impossible or impractical,” Iowa Code Section 21.8 permits a governmental body to conduct a meeting by electronic means.
The meeting will be conducted by video conference using ZOOM from the Council Chambers. The Mayor and necessary City staff will be in the Council Chambers. The 7 Council members will not be in the chambers but will participate via ZOOM conferencing.
Comments for items that are on the agenda may be made by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members, by calling 319-596-0179 or at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYod-Cgqz8pHdBgqnNFYMKc0GRmZSIgevqV during the meeting.
The video/audio conference of the meeting will be broadcast on the normal public access channels. We will strive to maintain the quality of the video and audio during that broadcast. Public access is available through this broadcast.
Meeting minutes will still be kept and will include a statement explaining why an in-person meeting was impossible or impractical.
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Approval of Agenda
D. Approval of Minutes
E. Public Hearing
During this public hearing, individuals may make comments by submitting them prior to the meeting to the City Clerk, Mayor or any of the Council members or by calling 319-596-0179 during the meeting.
1. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2021 Budget Amendment.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 21-77, approving amending the FY 2021 budget.
2. This is the date, time and place for a public hearing on the Authorization of a Loan and Disbursement Agreement by and between the City and the Iowa Finance Authority and the Issuance to the Iowa Finance Authority of Not to Exceed $13,300,000 Sewer Revenue Capital Loan Notes of the City of Waverly, State of Iowa,
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 21-78, instituting proceedings to take additional action for the Authorization of a Loan and Disbursement Agreement and the Issuance of Not to Exceed $13,300,000 Sewer Revenue Capital Loan Notes.
F. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Set the Public Hearing date for construction of the plaza around the Exchange Building and Shelter/Pavilion in South Riverside Park for July 12, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
2. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the Cedar Lane Reconstruction project for the amount of $30,343.36.
3. Pay Request from Cresco Building Service, Inc. for the Public Services Center North Addition 2021 project for the amount of $93,372.65.
4. Pay Request from Align Architecture & Planning, PLC for the South Riverside Park Master Plan- New Shelter for the amount of $1,565.00.
5. Pay Request from Cardinal Construction for the South Riverside Park & Shelter 2020 for the amount of $1,182.60.
6. Pay Request from Cardinal Construction for the Cedar River Park Phase 2 project for the amount of $125,069.71.
7. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Biennial Bridge Inspections for the amount of $4,890.00.
8. Class E Liquor License for Casey’s General Store #1649.
9. Class C Liquor License for GT MillerTyme.
10. Cash Disbursements for April, 2021.
G. Regular Business
1. Resolution 21-79, a Resolution approving a Plat of Survey of the former Washington Irving School site.
2. First Reading of Ordinance 1090, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of the former Washington Irving School site located at 213 6th Street SW from R-2 (One & Two Family Residential District) to R-3 (Multiple Family Residential District) and Setting June 7, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the date, time, and place for a Public Hearing.
3. Resolution 21-80, setting June 21, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the date, time, and place for a Public Hearing on the intent to acquire or condemn, if necessary, all or a portion of property or an interest in property for the public improvement for the Cedar Lane Culverts Replacement project.
4. Resolution 21-81, a Resolution approving a Final Plat for the Walnut Ridge Subdivision.
5. Resolution 21-82, a Resolution authorizing a competitive sealed bid procedure for the sale of city-owned real estate at 517 3rd Street SE, Waverly, Iowa.
6. Resolution 21-83, a Resolution authorizing a competitive sealed bid procedure for the sale of city-owned real estate consisting of 141.67 acres.
7. Resolution 21-85, a Resolution terminating the Wilmour’s Woodland Estates Development Agreement as recorded as Doc. No. 20190155, Bremer County records.
8. Resolution 21-86, a Resolution approving an audit agreement with Williams & Company P.C. for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.
9. Resolution 21-87, a Resolution approving Contract, Bonds, Certificate of Insurance and Change Order No. 1 from Gridor Construction, Inc. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 and authorizing the Mayor to sign the Contract.
10. Resolution 21-88, a Resolution approving the Parks building roof replacement payment.
H. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Historic Preservation Commission Minutes March 22, 2021
2. Law Board Minutes April 12, 2021
3. Monthly Financials April 2021
4. Senior Calendar May 2021
I. Staff Updates
J. City Council Comments
K. Mayor’s Comments
L. Adjournment