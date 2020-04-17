The Governor of Iowa has declared a Public Emergency because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Mayor has determined that an in-person meeting of the City Council is impossible or impractical without violating the Governor’s mandates.
When an in-person meeting is “impossible or impractical,” Iowa Code Section 21.8 permits a governmental body to conduct a meeting by electronic means.
The meeting will be conducted by video conference using ZOOM from the Council Chambers. The Mayor, City Administrator, City Clerk and City Attorney will be in the Council Chambers. The 7 Council members will not be in the chambers but will participate via ZOOM conferencing.
The video/audio conference of the meeting will be broadcast on the normal public access channels. We will strive to maintain the quality of the video and audio during that broadcast. Public access is available through this broadcast.
Meeting minutes will still be kept and will include a statement explaining why an in-person meeting was impossible or impractical.
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Approval of Agenda
D. Approval of Minutes
E. Proclamation.
1. Arbor Day Proclamation.
F. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Set the Public Hearing date for May 18, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, to review the Cedar River Park Project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract and Estimated Cost.
2. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Business 218 North Resurfacing 2020 for the amount of $813.15.
3. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the Traffic Study 2020 for the amount of $3,919.50.
4. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the 4th Street SW Reconstruction 2020 for the amount of $5,872.01.
5. Pay Request from ATC Group Services LLC for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of $3,250.00.
6. Pay Request from Farnsworth Group for the Public Services Center- North Addition 2021 for the amount of $12,497.10.
7. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the WPC Facility Improvements 2020 for the amount of $35,074.40.
8. Pay Request from Steege Construction, Inc. for the Waverly Senior Housing Bldg. Project for the amount of $100,368.37 to be paid by Waverly Senior Housing.
9. Class C Liquor License for Wooden Foot Saloon.
10. Cash Disbursements for March, 2020.
G. Regular Business
1. Resolution 20-58, a Resolution approving a Plat of Survey for the properties located at Parcel ID 0535252004 of 104 Garner Drive for Stephen Styron.
2. Set the Public Hearing date to consider the vacation and conveyance of a portion of 6th Street NW from North right-of-way line of 6th Avenue NW to the South right-of-way line of the Cedar River Railroad Co. for May 18, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
3. Set the Public Hearing date for the First Reading of Ordinance 1073, an Ordinance providing for rezoning of a portion of 6th Street NW from North right-of-way line of 6th Avenue NW to the South right-of-way line of the Cedar River Railroad Co. from a City owned street to M-1 Light Industrial for May 18, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
4. Resolution 20-59, a Resolution approving the payment of TIF, Hotel/Motel and Upper Story Façade Improvements rebates to be paid in this fiscal year (2019-2020).
5. Resolution 20-60, approving payment of relocation expenses; down payment and incidental expenses; relocation administrative expenses; and easement acquisition expenses and approve submitting a FAA Grant Application for federal assistance for the costs incurred for the Airport Safety Zone project at the Waverly Municipal Airport and associated forms.
6. Resolution 20-61, approving the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) Airport State Funding Application for the Reconstruct T-Hangar Taxilanes 2021 project at the Waverly Municipal Airport.
7. Resolution 20-62, approving the Professional Services Agreement with WHKS & Co. for the Old Water Pollution Control (WPC) Dome Demolition 2020 project.
8. Resolution 20-63, To fix a date for a public hearing on the proposal to participate in the Small Business Association’s Paycheck Protection Program and obtain a forgivable loan for the benefit of Waverly Health Center in an amount not to exceed $5,600,000.00. for April 27, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
H. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Golf Commission Minutes January 14, 2020
2. Leisure Services Commission Minutes January 16, 2020
3. Library Board of Trustees Minutes February 11, 2020
4. Monthly Financials March, 2020
I. Staff Updates
J. City Council Comments
K. Mayor’s Comments
L. Adjournment