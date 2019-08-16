A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call
C. Approval of Agenda
D. Approval of Minutes
E. Public Hearing
1. This is the date, time, and place for a public hearing for the Waverly Health Center Expansion Project site plan review and amendment.
The Mayor and City Council will entertain any comments. After all comments, the hearing will be declared closed and the following action will be considered.
Approve Resolution 19-133, approving the site plan for the Waverly Health Center Expansion Project as a planned development amendment pursuant to the Waverly Zoning Code Section 100.17.05.
F. Proclamation
1. September is Hunger Action Month
G. Public Comments on Items Not on the Agenda (Please limit your comments to five
minutes unless additional time is granted by the presiding officer. All remarks shall be
addressed to the Council as a whole and not to any individual member.)
H. Consent Calendar (The following items will be acted upon by voice vote on a single motion without separate discussion, unless someone from the Council or public requests that a specific item be considered separately.)
1. Pay Request from AHTS Architects for the Waverly Senior Housing- 420 Bldg. Project for the amount of $3,003.25 to be paid by Waverly Senior Housing.
2. Pay Request from Steege Construction, Inc. for the Waverly Senior Housing- 420 Bldg. Project for the amount of $76,592.35 to be paid by Waverly Senior Housing.
3. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the Waverly Municipal Airport Runway 29 Extension – Construction Administration Services for the amount of $1,151.21.
4. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the Waverly Municipal Airport Runway 29 Extension – Construction Administration Services for the amount of $5,876.49.
5. Pay Request from McClure Engineering Co. for the 20th Street NW Improvements 2020 for the amount of $35,077.50.
6. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the 4th Street SW Reconstruction 2020 Project for the amount of $29,786.09.
7. Pay Request from Snyder & Associates for the 10th Street SW Improvements 2020 for the amount of $4,145.16.
8. Pay Request from WHKS & Co. for the Adams Parkway Bridge Repairs 2019 for the amount of $4,713.88.
9. Pay Request from Josh’s Construction for the Sanitary Sewer Manhole Rehab 2019 for the amount of $11,115.00.
10. Pay Request from Kluesner Construction for the Crack Cleaning and Filling 2019 for the amount of $10,877.50.
11. Change of ownership for Walgreens #12148.
12. Cash Disbursements for July, 2019.
I. Regular Business
1. Determine whether the Council should set date for discussion of a project to reconfigure Bremer Avenue/Hwy 3 to a four-lane configuration.
2. Setting the Public Hearing date for September 9, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall for the approval of a transfer of unused right of way parcel from the Cedar River Parkway project pursuant to the purchase contract.
3. Setting the Public Hearing date for October 7, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall to review the East Bremer Avenue Sanitary Sewer Extension 2019 project Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract and Estimated Cost.
4. First Reading of Ordinance 1065, an Ordinance approving the Policy Statement, Connection Fee Schedule, and Connection District Plat for East Bremer Sanitary Sewer Extension 2019 Project and Setting September 9, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers of City Hall as the date, time, and place for a Public Hearing.
5. Resolution 19-134, approving the recommendations from the Review Committee and awarding façade grants.
6. Resolution 19-135, approving the quote for the completion of a basketball slab at Rolling Hills Park.
J. Reports from Boards and Commissions
1. Golf Commission Minutes May 14, 2019
2. Golf Commission Minutes June 11, 2019
3. Airport Commission Minutes June 13, 2019
4. Leisure Services Commission Minutes June 20, 2019
5. Monthly Financials June, 2019
6. Monthly Financials July, 2019
7. Golf Commission Minutes July 9, 2019
8. Ball Diamond Task Force Minutes July 22, 2019
9. Waverly Senior Center Calendar August, 2019
K. Staff Comments
L. City Council Comments
M. Mayor’s Comments
N. Adjournment